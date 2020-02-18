Daytona 500 Fans Send Prayers to Hospitalized Ryan Newman on Anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s Death

NASCAR fans are sending their prayers to Ryan Newman on Feb. 18, the anniversary of Dale Earnhardt’s death, after Newman was involved in a horrifying crash the day prior when his car flipped and caught on fire during the overtime portion of the Daytona 500. While the crash footage had racing fans fearing for Newman’s survival, NASCAR has since issued a statement revealing that his injuries will not prove fatal.

“Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center. He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” the statement reads. “We appreciate your thoughts and prayers and ask that you respect the privacy of Ryan and his family during this time. We appreciate your patience and cooperation and we will provide more information as it becomes available.”

With Earnhardt’s death occurring in the last lap of the Daytona 500 almost 19 years to the day prior to Newman’s crash, many fans took to Twitter to honor the late racing legend and appreciate how far safety standards put in place following the 2001 tragedy have taken the whole racing industry.

As #RyanJNewman continues to be on the minds of many, today eerily marks 19 years since #DaleEarnhardt died in the final lap at Daytona. Even a full decade after he died, those words are painful to process. Many are praying for a healthy recovery for @ryanjnewman pic.twitter.com/tqxK7CPj3T — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) February 18, 2020

If you watched the NASCAR race last night and watched the race 19 years ago there is NO WAY you did not have similar feelings. I guess you can say that #RyanJNewman is alive because of the dedication to safety since the #DaleEarnhardt accident. 🙏🙏🙏 to all affected. — Everett Abrams (@TheWizardofWood) February 18, 2020

Because of the safety changes made after we lost Dale 19 years ago today, Ryan Newman will survive the worst crash ever today. Pray we have more good news about Ryan tomorrow, as his injuries are serious. 🙏 #RyanJNewman #DaleEarnhardt pic.twitter.com/Aj8lBDXwMk — Blake Reigle (@Blitzkreigle) February 18, 2020

After Earnhardt’s death, which was determined to have happened instantaneously when his car crashed into a wall, NASCAR implemented improved safety measures for drivers, including softer crash walls, more protective seat belt systems, stronger roll cages and head and neck safety device requirements.

Photo credit: Sean Gardner/Getty Image