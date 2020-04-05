Darren Till, UFC Fighter, Reveals Surprise Birth of Third Daughter: ‘Lockdown Baby’

People around the world are being urged to remain at home in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. UFC fighter Darren Till has another reason for staying at his house. He recently revealed the birth of a new child, which he has referred to as “lockdown baby.”

The father of three posted a photo on his Instagram account on Friday, showing himself in the driveway holding his 1-year-old daughter in one arm and a newborn in the other. “Welcome to the [earth emoji] Raya Lilly Till Little lockdown baby,” he wrote in the caption. Like many fathers before him, he was dressed in shorts, black socks, and sandals. Till also posted a collage that showed his three daughters — Scarlett, Raya, and Zara.

“Beautiful,” retired UFC fighter Michael Bisping wrote on Instagram. Several other fighters added their congratulations and said that Till is blessed. ESPN reporter Laura Sanko, however, wanted to let Till know that “girl dads are the best.” This referenced the late Kobe Bryant and how he previously expressed joy about raising daughters.

The 27-year-old Till holds a UFC record of 18-2-1, including a victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. His most recent bout took place at UFC 244 when he and Kelvin Gastelum served as the co-main event. Till was named the winner by split-decision.

Prior to this fight, Till sat down with ESPN and discussed fatherhood, as well as his move to a different weight class. During this discussion, he revealed that he has dreamed of having three children, which has now happened. Although the UFC fighter also explained that he has learned some interesting facts about raising children.

“They cost a lot! [My daughter] is nearly 1 and she’s just started to walk and she’s nearly speaking,” Till said. “And she understands everything — she understands… not that me and my girlfriend are her parents, but we’re her protectors. So we’re in that phase now where you don’t really want them to grow up, you want them to stay that way and I remember with my first one as well, it was the same feeling.

“When I was a kid, I was like: ‘I’ll probably never have kids.’ But now I can just see myself with like three kids and a nice house and family time. I really enjoy it. I enjoy picturing what it’s going to be like in the next few years, but for now, it’s expensive!”

Till now has his three children, but he is far more knowledgeable about the cost of diapers and other necessary items. He can now focus on spending time with his loved ones while remaining in self-quarantine.

