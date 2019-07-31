Danica Patrick Shares New Nature Photos With Her Dogs

Danica Patrick is all about being outdoors and staying active, and based on the latest photo she shared on Monday, the former NASCAR star would be outside all day if it was up to her. The 37-year-old posted a few photos to her Instagram, which included her kissing her dog while they were running the trails.

Patrick also wrote a caption with the photos that described her love for the dogs and nature.

“Babies had fun running trails again,” she wrote. “Of course they found little burr bushes to walk through but their joy was all that mattered!

“Nature is my jam. I love it. I truly believe it is impossible to feel worse after being on the beach or in the mountains or next to a river or a lake. I dare you to prove me wrong.”

Patrick has been enjoying the good life since she retired from racing last year. Along with enjoying the outdoors, Patrick has also enjoyed the company of boyfriend Aaron Rodgers, who is the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Patrick and Rodgers have been dating since January 2018 after being in long-time relationships. Rodgers ended his relationship with actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after dating for three years and Patrick ended her relationship with fellow NASCAR driver, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in November of 2017 after dating for five years. Back in May of 2018, Patrick was on SiriusXM Radio and she discussed how both Patrick and Rodgers first met.

“We met at the ESPYs in 2012. We both remember meeting each other, it was quick,” Patrick said at the time. “I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself, ‘Oh, not a phone number? Just an email address?”

Last October, Rodgers talked with NBC’s Michelle Tafoya for Artful Living and one of the things he talked about was his relationship with Patrick. Rodgers told Tafoya that he and Patrick are in love with each other.

“We’re just two people who enjoy being around each other and love each other,” Rodgers told CBS Sports. “We’re really into each other. So there are going to be posts with each other because we enjoy each other’s company a lot. We’re really attracted to each other.”

Since retiring from racing, Patrick has focused on her personal brand which includes starting a workout program, establishing a clothing line and investing in wine. So, Patrick is staying really busy these days.