Dallas Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliot Gets ‘Pay Zeke’ Hashtag Trending on Twitter, and These Reactions Are Gold

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is looking to get his money as he’s been holding out for a new contract. At first, it looked like a deal would be done before the start of the season, but now that the season is a little over a week away, Elliott could miss a few games before he gets his new contract.

Currently, the Ohio State alum has two years remaining on his current deal and he’s scheduled to make $3.8 million this season and more than $9 million on his fifth-year option in 2020. But with Elliott emerging as one of the top running backs in the league he wants to get paid like it.

In Elliott’s three seasons in the NFL, he has led the league rushing twice. In 2018, Elliott was the rushing champion, recording 1,434 yards and six touchdowns on 304 carries. In his rookie season in 2016, the Elliott tallied 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns on 322 carries.

And it looks like quite a few fans want Zeke to get his money as the Pay Zeke hashtag is trending. Scroll down to look at the best responses for #PayZeke.

O.J. Simpson is All About Zeke

When OJ agrees with you that probably means you’re on the wrong side of the fence Jerry… #PayZeke @EzekielElliott https://t.co/0l6YQL5INj — Danny Boy (@DannyThomas94) August 22, 2019

This fan retweeted what O.J. Simpson had to say about Elliott as he said “Keep it about the money. The fan said, “When OJ agrees with you that probably means you’re on the wrong side of the fence Jerry…”

Of course, we all know what the fan means by the “wrong side of the fence.”

Every Right to Hold Out

@DezBryant it’s a business and zeke has every right to hold out because if he plays this year on his deal and gets injured and had to retire people ain’t going to drop what they’re doing to pay his bills. #PayZeke #FeedZeke — Stephen Amador (@TMTGrandePesos) August 30, 2019

This fan was replying to Dez Bryant who recently shared his thoughts on the Elliott situation, writing: “[Dez Bryant], it’s a business and Zeke has every right to hold out because if he plays this year on his deal and gets injured and had to retire people ain’t going to drop what they’re doing to pay his bills.”

Letter to Jerry Jones

Mr. Jones,

Please. Pay him. We’ve laughed enough. It’s becoming less and less funny by the hour, and we really want him back.



Sincerely,

Literally every Cowboys fan #payzeke — Beau Watts (@beauwatts5) August 29, 2019

With talks not going anywhere, this fan has a message for Jerry Jones who is the Cowboys owner, writing: “Mr. Jones, Please. Pay him. We’ve laughed enough. It’s becoming less and less funny by the hour, and we really want him back. Sincerely, Literally every Cowboys fan.”

Can’t Win Without Zeke

The Cowboys can’t win without Zeke. Even the big guy knows it deep down, but C’Mon Man! This isn’t even apples & oranges! Two different worlds.#PayZeke pic.twitter.com/cXzhs3osAa — Dave Reyna (@DavidMReyna) August 29, 2019

Elliott has been a big part of the Cowboys offense since being drafted by the team in 2016. And because of that, this fan wants Jones to get Zeke in uniform right now. “The Cowboys can’t win without Zeke. Even the big guy knows it deep down, but C’Mon Man! This isn’t even apples & oranges! Two different worlds.”

No Leaving the Cowboys

He’s not trying to leave the team 🙄 he has been the best RB in the league for 3 years and deserves to get paid. You can’t let him be the bell cow of your offense and give him 30 touches a game and be suprised when he wants to be paid #payzeke — Nick V ✭ (@VogtNick) August 26, 2019

This fan wanted to make it very clear, that Elliott is going to stay with the Cowboys and not move on from them, writing: “He’s not trying to leave the team. He has been the best RB in the league for 3 years and deserves to get paid. You can’t let him be the bell cow of your offense and give him 30 touches a game and be surprised when he wants to be paid.”

No Love for Jones

I hope the cowboys lose every game … jerry Jones is an idiot #payzeke — eric lee (@EJlee099) August 30, 2019

This fan is not a fan of Jerry Jones and he hopes the Cowboys become the worst team in the NFL, writing how they hope “the Cowboys lose every game [because] Jerry Jones is an idiot.”

Imagine if the Cowboys did lose every game. Forget about Elliott, that would be the biggest story in the league because of their status.

Better Team With Zeke

We are better with him. He has lead the league in rushing since entering the league except 1 year because he was screwed by the commissioner. And he is making the right decision to sit out until paid because if he waits 2 more years JJ can slap the franchise tag on him. #PayZeke — Dallas_Dave (@dareynolds75) August 28, 2019

This fan knows if Elliott is playing with the Cowboys, they are a better team and have a chance to make a run at the Super Bowl. “We are better with him. He has lead the league in rushing since entering the league except 1 year because he was screwed by the commissioner. And he is making the right decision to sit out until paid because if he waits 2 more years JJ can slap the franchise tag on him,” he added.

Tired of It

I’m sorry, I’m tired of this whole #PayZeke thing but I agree with Jerry Jones here…..why make him the highest paid RB if he can’t stay out of trouble? What, give him millions of dollars and cross our fingers he don’t get suspended AGAIN? pic.twitter.com/1z9xWBXOaF — ✭Jesse Orosco ✭ (@CowboysFan559) August 28, 2019

It sounds like this fan is ready for football to begin as he’s had it with the Elliott contract saga. However, he does side with Jones, writing, “I’m sorry, I’m tired of this whole #PayZeke thing but I agree with Jerry Jones here…..why make him the highest-paid RB if he can’t stay out of trouble? What, give him millions of dollars and cross our fingers he don’t get suspended AGAIN?”