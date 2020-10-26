✖

NASCAR Hall of Fame enshrinee Dale Earnhardt Jr. has routinely entertained fans with throwback photos from throughout his life, many of which feature old car designs. He opted for a different photo recently, however, showing off a t-shirt from an annual lake party. Earnhardt unveiled the design that featured several summer-themed aspects, as well as the text: "Dale's Day Off."

"Back in the 1980s dad had an annual lake party," Earnhardt explained in his Instagram caption. "It was for the Childress crew, dads friends and family, and usually included a few drivers like Rudd or Richmond. He made tshirts a few years. Pretty entertaining to see the design today. There was plenty of beer and liquor. There was always a boat pulling a tube or someone on skis. There was always some solid music playing loud. There was always the smell of bbq chicken and steaks on the grill. There was never a sail boat or parasailing."

The person waterskiing dominated the design of the shirt, but there were other aspects that entertained the 15-time Most Popular Driver for entirely different reasons. Specifically, the inclusion of a sailboat and a person parasailing drew his attention. Interestingly enough, Earnhardt's sister, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, set the record straight. "We did have parasailing one year!!!! I remember," she wrote in the comments section.

Earnhardt has had plenty of time to revisit history and entertain fans with Instagram posts due to the inclement weather in Texas. He is part of the commentary team for NBC Sports' NASCAR coverage and lends his knowledge during both Xfinity and Cup Series races. However, he was only able to call 52 laps from the most recent playoff race, the AutotraderEchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The drivers headed to the track on Sunday and began the race, fighting for crucial stage points and a win. The race came to a halt after 52 laps once rain and persistent mist resulted in a slick racing surface. NASCAR ultimately postponed the race until Monday morning continued to face even more weather issues.

The playoff race had an original start time of 10 a.m. ET on Monday, but rain continued falling and disrupted these plans. The fleet of Air Titans and additional dryers continued heading to the track in an effort to dry the surface, but these efforts were in vain. NASCAR ultimately had to make the difficult decision to delay the race once again. The drivers will attempt to compete on Tuesday afternoon at 12 p.m. ET.