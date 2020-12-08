Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Soccer Fans Celebrate Long-Awaited Match Between Legends of the Sport
Soccer fans expressed considerable excitement on Tuesday afternoon due to two legends of the sport meeting for potentially the final time. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off during a match between Barcelona and Juventus. The two men were supposed to have a showdown in late October, but Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19. He missed the match, which Barcelona won 2-0. Now fully healthy, he was able to return for the December matchup.
Prior to Tuesday's match, the two generational superstars met each other on the pitch and shared a quick embrace. This moment created excitement among viewers considering that Ronaldo and Messi haven't faced off since the 2010-11 Champions League semifinals. These fans finally had the opportunity to watch the two stars in action, and they celebrated the moment with a multitude of comments on social media.
This could potentially be the last time we see Ronaldo and Messi play against each other at club level. Privileged to witness the two GOATs again! #BARJUV pic.twitter.com/DUL4KRhw1H— ◼️ (@noircrawler) December 8, 2020
It's Ronaldo and Messi After all.— 김태태 (@rudmila_tae) December 8, 2020
Probably the last time.
So it matters more than ANYTHING.
🥺🥺— sammy (@chrt_samuel) December 8, 2020
Nothing else matter at this hour apart from Messi vs Ronaldo— SaintKenny #endsars (@iamsaintkenny) December 8, 2020
May the best win!! #BarcaJuve
My heart man... my heart pic.twitter.com/SHpDrdWD5n— TheAllAroundChannel (@around_channel) December 8, 2020
Kobe and Lebron are in the same court once again— Eduardo Morales (@Eduardo_Refugio) December 8, 2020
Ronaldo and the 🐐— x - Mo (OG and Fultz Stan) (@KingMo_S) December 8, 2020
2 goats— 𝓱𝓸𝓵𝓲𝓭𝓪𝔂 𝓼𝓹𝓪𝓻𝓴 (@RSpark19) December 8, 2020
Last dance— NW (@N16_W8) December 8, 2020
Goats 🐐— stephanie ugo (@stephanieokoli2) December 8, 2020
Ronaldo v. Messi for possibly the last time ever and Weston McKennie, an American, scores in the first half with a great finish.
What a world. 🇺🇸December 8, 2020
Crazy how this might be the last time Ronaldo and Messi face each other— yessirskiii (@fourplusthreee) December 8, 2020
This may be the last time we'll see Ronaldo V Messi if Messi transfers to EPL team.— Futball News (@FutballNews_) December 8, 2020
Could be watching Ronaldo N Messi face off for likely the last time but instead I’m watching my team play defensive n still concede 2 goals within 20 minutes... pic.twitter.com/38pS5aHKl6— Nathan🏴 (@nath_williamson) December 8, 2020
Is this the last time we might see Ronaldo and Messi play against each other? 😭— Andrew Stewart (@AndrewHStewart) December 8, 2020
The GOAT recognises the GOAT 😍
For one last time (maybe) - Messi and Ronaldo before the match 💔#BarcaJuve pic.twitter.com/6ZhZwJkw2G— Maheen Siddiqi (@maheenjr) December 8, 2020