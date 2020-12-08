Cristiano Ronaldo vs. Lionel Messi: Soccer Fans Celebrate Long-Awaited Match Between Legends of the Sport

By John Newby

Soccer fans expressed considerable excitement on Tuesday afternoon due to two legends of the sport meeting for potentially the final time. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo faced off during a match between Barcelona and Juventus. The two men were supposed to have a showdown in late October, but Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19. He missed the match, which Barcelona won 2-0. Now fully healthy, he was able to return for the December matchup.

Prior to Tuesday's match, the two generational superstars met each other on the pitch and shared a quick embrace. This moment created excitement among viewers considering that Ronaldo and Messi haven't faced off since the 2010-11 Champions League semifinals. These fans finally had the opportunity to watch the two stars in action, and they celebrated the moment with a multitude of comments on social media.

