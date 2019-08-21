Cristiano Ronaldo Admits He Paid $375,000 to Rape Accuser

According to new information, Christiano Ronaldo just publicly acknowledged the amount of money that he paid to the woman who claims he raped her in 2009, but he is adamant that he is innocent in the case. TMZ has obtained court documents stating that Kathryn Mayorga accepted money from Ronaldo in 2010 as part of a settlement and signed a confidentiality agreement vowing to keep the alleged incident quiet.

The situation changed in 2018 when Mayorga publicly identified Ronaldo as the man that had allegedly raped her. The police launched an investigation into the matter, but they opted to not bring charges against the soccer star due to a lack of evidence. In response, Mayorga filed a civil suit, which brought about the new court documents that reveal the amount of money originally paid in 2010.

“Mr. Ronaldo paid Plaintiff the sum of $375,000 and both parties agreed to be bound by explicit confidentiality and non-disparagement obligations,” the court documents state, per TMZ.

Additionally, the new court documents provide details for the settlement, but they were redacted before TMZ obtained copies. One point that was made is that Ronaldo says paying the money was not an admission of guilt. Instead, it was the price paid to keep the incident out of the media. Although that strategy has since backfired.

According to the documents, Ronaldo is requesting that the case be thrown out by the judge for two separate reasons. First, the pair reached a binding settlement agreement when the money exchanged hands. Second, Ronaldo believes that the statute of limitations has expired.

The alleged incident originally took place in June 2009. Mayorga claims that she met Ronaldo at the Rains Nightclub at the Palms Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. He invited her up to his penthouse suite, which is when the alleged rape occurred. Mayorga originally went to the police but would not identify Ronaldo by name. She simply referred to him as a soccer star.

At this point, the case has not been thrown out by the judge. For now, Ronaldo will simply wait for the decision about whether or not the suit will continue.