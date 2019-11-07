NFL Legend Cris Carter Leaves Fox Sports After Reportedly Being Suspended From ‘First Things First’

Cris Carter is no longer a member of Fox Sports. According to Ryan Glasspiegel of The Big Lead, Fox and the former NFL wide receiver have decided to part ways. Glasspiegel mentioned that Carter has not been on Fox since Oct. 30 when he was on the FS1 show, First Things First. It was also reported that Carter was suspended from the show pending an investigation.

“Cris Carter is no longer with Fox Sports. There is no further comment at this time,” Fox Sports said in a statement.

Carter has been on First Things First since its debut in 2017. He was one of the co-hosts along with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe. It’s not known why Carter was suspended from the show, but it was reported there was an investigation going on with Carter. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported that Carter was not happy for not being included in Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage. Instead, Fox Sports hired former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski who recently retired from the NFL. That led to Carter getting into an altercation with one of the bosses.

“Despite being listed as an ‘NFL analyst’ on his network bio, Carter has been missing in action on Fox’s Thursday Night Football coverage, as well as on the network’s top-rated Fox NFL Sunday pregame show, with Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Curt Menefee,” McCarthy wrote.

“Rumors have bubbling since Friday about an alleged blow-up between Carter and his bosses at FS1.”

Ever since retiring from the NFL, Carter has done his share of work as an NFL analyst. He was Inside the NFL for HBO Sports in 2002 then he moved to ESPN in 2008. Once FS1 got off and running, the network hired Carter to be the main guy on First Things First.

Carter was one of the top wide receivers during his era. The 53-year old was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round back in 1987 but did not come into his own until he joined the Minnesota Vikings in 1990. Carter was an eight-time Pro Bowler in Minnesota and he led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 1995, 1997 and 1999. He was named to the 1990s All-Decade Team and his No. 80 jersey is retired.