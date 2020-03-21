O.J. Simpson Irked About Golf Course Closing Due to Coronavirus, Twitter Users Have Some Thoughts

Residents of California were recently placed under a “stay at home” order to prevent further spread of COVID-19. All outings were required to be limited to “essential” trips, including grocery shopping or visiting a primary care physician. Many other states could follow suit, including Nevada. If so, playing 18 holes at the local golf course would not be deemed necessary, much to O.J. Simpson‘s dismay.

The former NFL star posted a video on Twitter recently and told a story about almost being forced to leave the golf course midway through a game. He was unhappy about this development and pleaded with courses all over the country to remain open despite coronavirus concerns. As Juice explained, many of his fellow golfers are older men that “don’t get much exercise.” He believes that providing the opportunity to continue playing golf would be better for their health.

“I’m just saying, and if you do close them, you better open up some insane asylum, get me a bed because I know if I can’t play golf for the next month, I’ma go crazy,” Simpson said in the video. This last comment generated some very interesting responses on social media.

Following Simpson’s video surfacing on Twitter, a multitude of users weighed in. Some wanted to make jokes about his past legal issues while others just expressed frustration that he is focusing on golf instead of preventing the further spread of the coronavirus.

Don’t Care

Sure, let’s all take a moment during the strangest period of our lives to worry if OJ Simpson is able to play golf… https://t.co/5q6wyyEFQh — Dan Eversole (@dan_eversole) March 19, 2020

Will Simpson be able to continue playing golf during this unprecedented time? There were some users on Twitter that really didn’t care in the slightest. In fact, they felt that this shouldn’t be a story.

“God forbid the #coronavirus and the safety of Americans interfere w/his golf game. F– OJ Simpson,” one user wrote after seeing Simpson’s video. They felt that health and safety should be bigger concerns at this point.

Chase

OJ Simpson on day 2 of the golf courses being closed: https://t.co/J6DlAAV4KS pic.twitter.com/T3sk0Jh0m8 — Bryan 👑 (@Bryan4Three) March 19, 2020

How will Simpson react if the golf courses close due to the coronavirus outbreak? There were many users making guesses, but one choice appeared to be more popular. Specifically, some expected a chase to break out.

There were a few users that posted photos on Twitter that showed Simpson running from the police in his white Ford Bronco. The image was taken in 1994, but they felt that it was still applicable nearly 26 years later.

Nervousness

OJ Simpson:

“I’m just saying if you do close ’em, open up some insane asylums, get me a bed because I know if I can’t play golf for the next month imma go crazy”



All of us: pic.twitter.com/b215UzpHCt — The Par Train (@TheParTrain) March 20, 2020

There was no shortage of replies to Simpson talking about “going crazy.” Some users tweeted out some jokes while others put their nervousness on display. A few concerned citizens simply asked, “how crazy we talking?”

“In the interests of public health and safety, could a mini golf business owner donate a course to OJ Simpson for as long as it takes?” one user asked. There was a general sense of nervousness among those that watched Simpson’s video, and they wanted to alleviate any concerns.

Previous Time

No disrespect Mr. Simpson, but you were incarcerated and you couldn’t play Golf, so you’ll get it over! — Sexy Big Jack (@SexyBigJack1) March 21, 2020

Would Simpson go crazy if the golf courses closed? He certainly believed that this was the case, but some users on Twitter didn’t have any concerns. They had previously seen the former NFL running back go without playing golf for nearly a decade.

Back in 2008, Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison on armed robbery charges. He spent nine years incarcerated before being paroled. Based on this information, the users on Twitter feel that he can go one month without golf.

Full Squad

all im saying is, if me and three buddies were gonna play golf and were informed the day of that oj simpson was gonna be the fourth person in our group, i think i’d still play the round 🤷🏻‍♀️ i’m just sayin! — robert franco (@responsiblerob) March 21, 2020

With Simpson talking about “going crazy” due to the inability to play golf for a month, there were many users talking about potential repercussions of shutting down courses. Others, however, were focused on hypothetical situations.

As some users wrote on social media, they would not immediately shut down the opportunity to tee off with Simpson. They would actually embrace this simply for the story that they could later tell.

What Else?

what will we do without the golf courses in these trying times? 😔 — dylan (@dilluted) March 19, 2020

With rising concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, citizens have been stocking up on essential items. Toilet paper, non-perishable goods, and cleaning supplies have all been frequently purchased in recent weeks, which has led to some shortages.

There are some users on Twitter that have voiced their concerns about the lack of items available at local grocery stores. Simpson, on the other hand, has been focused on golf courses potentially closing.

How Crazy?

Y’all remember what happened the LAST time OJ went crazy?? You better OPEN then damn golf courses! Give him WHATEVER he wants! pic.twitter.com/Hbx2j5Zqgu — Rima Baransi Stan Account (@DrDePozzi) March 18, 2020

There was no shortage of jokes and comments about Simpson following his video being recorded and tweeted out. The Twitter users heard the comment about “going crazy” and could only chuckle while searching for their favorite reaction.

Photo Credit: Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images