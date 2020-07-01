NASCAR Fans Have Thoughts on Corey LaJoie's 9-Race 'Trump 2020' Sponsorship

Wednesday afternoon, Go Fas Racing announced a new sponsorship for the next nine Cup Series races. The No. 32 Ford Mustang will feature special sponsorship decals and a revised paint scheme. The Patriots of America PAC will pay for the $350,000 sponsorship deal to promote the president's reelection campaign while Corey LaJoie drives a red, white and blue car prominently featuring Donald Trump's name.

When Twitter users saw this news, they responded in a variety of ways. Some expressed disgust over NASCAR welcoming a Trump car while others asked about a double standard. They wanted to know why Bubba Wallace faced criticism for his Black Lives Matter car while LaJoie didn't. Some fans, on the other hand, expressed excitement. They were happy to see a team showing support for the president ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Although one group didn't care if the name featured Trump's name or Joe Biden's name; they just don't want to see political messages during the race.