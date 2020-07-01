NASCAR Fans Have Thoughts on Corey LaJoie's 9-Race 'Trump 2020' Sponsorship
Wednesday afternoon, Go Fas Racing announced a new sponsorship for the next nine Cup Series races. The No. 32 Ford Mustang will feature special sponsorship decals and a revised paint scheme. The Patriots of America PAC will pay for the $350,000 sponsorship deal to promote the president's reelection campaign while Corey LaJoie drives a red, white and blue car prominently featuring Donald Trump's name.
When Twitter users saw this news, they responded in a variety of ways. Some expressed disgust over NASCAR welcoming a Trump car while others asked about a double standard. They wanted to know why Bubba Wallace faced criticism for his Black Lives Matter car while LaJoie didn't. Some fans, on the other hand, expressed excitement. They were happy to see a team showing support for the president ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Although one group didn't care if the name featured Trump's name or Joe Biden's name; they just don't want to see political messages during the race.
How fitting.... man with big ego wants name plastered on a car that just drives in circles,— Rusty Colbert (@RustyColbert) July 1, 2020
going nowhere, fast. And at the end, will most likely crash into a wall.
So basically y'all weren't walking with the 43 team in Talladega because you're cool with racism, right? Good to know.— Jeff, fan of the Stanley Cup Champions (@JTS65) July 1, 2020
Just waiting for the “keep politics out of NASCAR” people to complain about this 😂— Jenn (@jdgro301) July 1, 2020
And that's all it should be seen as, big money for a small team. Well said.— ///lefty (@NoahSweet7) July 1, 2020
Well there’s an intended slap to the face of Bubba. @BubbaWallace my apologies.— Joni Holinger (@JoniHolinger) July 1, 2020
He will be the last one I’d cheer for. Can’t believe NASCAR would allow this after all the controversy over the flags.— Danie Wilson (@DanieWilson2) July 1, 2020
Leave politics out of sports— Bryan miller (@Millertime489) July 1, 2020
Stick to sports, or something...— Blake Beckham (@TheBlakeBeckham) July 1, 2020
Embarassment. KeEp PoLiTiCs OuT oF nAsCaR.— Ben 'Team E Superfan' Gordon (@BenGordon92) July 1, 2020
All the “leave politics out of NASCAR” people sure are on board for this scheme 🙄 double standard.— Marcello Kline (@MarcelloKline) July 1, 2020
I may not like the guy, but I’m happy that you guys got a big money sponsor. And to those that are hating Go Fas for this they can’t decline this. If they were a bigger team maybe they could but with how small their budget is this is just a big sponsor opportunity for small team.— The name’s Gavin | BLM (@ggmartin1235) July 1, 2020
Hell yea brother— Clarence Carter (@bertmacklin007) July 1, 2020
Funny all those that love the blm of wallace cant stand another voice to be heard.— southern country (@moonshinesex) July 1, 2020
Great job landing a sponsor corey
Heres a car that wont get to the end of the race without controversy.— Mario2099Beyond (@mario2099beyond) July 1, 2020
I mean yeah I hate it. I probably along more on the right but political ads make me uncomfortable no matter who or what they’re supporting.— big ol townie ⚠️🔮⚠️ (@townieWRLD) July 1, 2020
I agree keep politics outta sports but hey if the left can have something so can the right— southern country (@moonshinesex) July 1, 2020
And that’s ok. You don’t have to agree with that political party to be happy for the race team and driver for getting a big sponsorship— Hendo (@MtnDude1020) July 1, 2020
It'll be a shame if that gets wadded up every week, that'd break my heart! #NASCAR— Darth Hendrick (@DarthHendrick) July 1, 2020
For those of you saying you’ll never root for @CoreyLaJoie because of this sponsorship, you have the wrong philosophy. You should root for (or against) the driver, not the sponsor. The sponsor is simply the person that pays the bills and allows that driver the chance to compete— Kyle Berger (@KB_48) July 1, 2020
Funny how people who loved the BLM car hate this one and wants politics out of the sport now that there’s something they don’t agree with.— Tyler (@tylergpuckett) July 1, 2020