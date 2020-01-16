Conor McGregor Reveals Slew of Epic Photos Prior to Cowboy Donald Cerrone UFC 246 Fight

Conor McGregor is back. On Saturday he will square off against Cowboy Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. The fight will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and will be the first time McGregor has competed in a UFC fight since September 2018 when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. But going into the match, McGregor knows he’s going to be in for a battle.

“It’s hard not to respect Donald right now at this stage,” McGregor said via ESPN. “He has my respect. And although there will be blood spilled on Jan. 18, it will not be bad blood. And for the Mystic Mac prediction, it will be a KO.”

If McGregor is able to beat Cerrone on Saturday, it’s likely he will get a shot at winning a championship. He is the former lightweight and featherweight champion, but Saturday’s match is at welterweight.

Here’s a look at some of the photos McGregor has shared on Instagram before the big fight.

He’s Ready

In this post, McGregor posted a slew of photos that shows him in his fighting gear and in his suit he wore during the press conference. In the caption, McGregor simply wrote: “Master at work,” and the number of fans showed support in the comments section with one fan writing: “Hail The King cowboy killing time is upon us make it quick.”

Hard at Work

In this post, McGregor shares photos of him in the octagon training for his fight. He did not write anything in the post, but his fans did the talking for him. One fan wrote: “Lets go! a week away now.”

“Looks like you’re ready!” another Instagram user added. Go get em champ!!”

New Gear

It looks like McGregor may be wearing new gear. In the caption. McGregor wrote: Good rounds rocking the new [Reebok] McGregor Combat line!”

One fan in the comments section wrote: “Can’t wait to see you back in the cage,” while another added, “U going to knock him out.”

Felling It

McGregor is never short of confidence and it shows in this Instagram post. In the caption, McGregor channels his inner Buzz Lightyear by writing: “To infinity and beyond.”

The fans flooded McGregor’s comments section by writing “Champ” or telling him that he’s the best. Other fans wished him luck for his fight on Saturday.

More Training

McGregor shared more training photos and in this post, he’s working in the octagon with boxing gloves. He also takes a shot at Cerrone in the process and fans loved it. “Conor, I truly hope that you have a great performance! Your fans deserve it! I hope you and your family are happy and healthy! See you in a week!” one fan wrote.

New Shirt

McGregor shows off his latest shirt in this post. It’s from the brand August McGregor and the shirt includes a tiger in the middle with the word “champ” both sides. Fans loved the new shirt and one fan said to McGregor: “Send me a shirt brother would be much appreciated.”

Running in Las Vegas

When McGregor arrived in Las Vegas earlier this month, he wasted no time in training. In the caption, McGregor wrote: “Out running on the streets of Las Vegas today. We are two weeks from fight night! So great to be back on U.S soil,”

UFC 246 can be seen on ESPN+ this Saturday.