Conor McGregor’s Fans Reach out After He Reveals His Aunt Died From Contracting Coronavirus

Conor McGregor is mourning the death of his aunt, Anne Moore, and fans are doing all they can to send him support. Her cause of death is apparently tied to the coronavirus that is spreading across the globe. In an Instagram post uploaded on Saturday, the UFC fighter shared a gallery of joyous snaps with family, accompanied by a caption about Ireland’s ongoing struggles with combating the virus and the disease it causes, known as COVID-19. After that, he revealed the photos shown were from a joyous family outing taken just days ago.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, then contrasted that joy with the heartbreaking news that his aunt just died. He appeared to blame “this stupid f—ing virus.” Despite his sadness and shock, he closed out the message with a more positive message to fans, telling them to “stay tight” as this pandemic continues.

“These photos are from a few days ago at a studio in Dublin’s City centre,” McGregor wrote in the second half of his message. “I was to announce to the world my [Proper Whiskey] donation to [Stephen Siller Tunnel To Towers Foundation]. A great day! A proud day, I brought my family with me to the studio. Sitting in the chair about to beam live to all the U.S morning talk shows, I get a phone call telling me that my lovely little auntie Anne had passed away. I couldn’t go live anymore. My poor little friendly loving auntie. My mother’s sister. This stupid f—ing virus. What the f— is happening. I took my family to bull island. Looked out at the sea. Took a deep breath. Thank f—! Lord thank you [prayer hands emoji]

“Stay tight people! We are all we got [heart emoji] Rest in Peace Anne Moore I love you.”

“Ireland you amazing, amazing country,” McGregor wrote in the first half of the message. “I believe we have this virus contained. And through this containment, we actually may have gone and contained them all. The good habits we will have now gained from this wild covid-19 attack will see us too strong in future. Hand hygiene. Touching of own face hygiene. Consistent thorough cleaning of handled areas hygiene. What we should really be all doing anyway. I have always been on with my hand hygiene. But not enough.

“If I think of all the people approaching to shake hands and what not. I often get people say to me please I don’t want a picture, just let me shake your hand. And I’m like yes friend thank you. As it’s more efficient than taking a full picture. But it’s too careless. And too frequent. Touching my own hand to my face as well. Too unaware of the frequency I’d do it. Until now. I’d train my ass off, to the point of low immunity. It’s inevitable with the intensity of the training. The immune system will be tested. I would float around in this manner, and always end up catching little colds and flus. I feel bullet proof right now though! I’m switched on like a motherf—er now.

“Stay vigilant on our personal hygiene people. And our personal space. God speed to us all [heart emoji] We are not there yet but we are well on our way. On our way in a big way! To the people of the world. We will do this! We are doing this! It’s done. We did it. Congratulations! Oh And it’s summer time now too. Wow! Oh and Who am I fighting.”

Among the top replies to McGregor’s reveal were several celebrities, including a few fellow MMA fighters.

“Be careful out there king. It’s a serious s—. Love from Italy, ” rapper Emis Killa wrote.

“Sorry about your auntie mate. Hang tough as always,” athlete Mike Dowdy wrote.

“God bless ma man,” fighter Chris Bungard wrote.

“Thinking of yas mate ,give my love to your ma,” Paddy “The Hooligan” Holohan wrote.

Fans also filed into Instagram comments about McGregor’s aunt’s death. They wished he and his family all the best during this trying time.

“RIP to your beautiful Aunt,” one fan wrote. “It’s a war on human beings, testing us and yet bringing us closer and realize we have to look in the mirror first if we want to step out our personal space and change the world.”

“Condolences to you and the entire family, especially our beloved Matriarch Mags,” a second fan wrote, referring to McGregor’s mom Margaret.

“May the Lord Jesus Christ take care of your auntie. Know she is in a better place. No need to be down. She good,” a third fan wrote.

“Stay strong champ champ! Wishing health and happiness to your family, friends, and everyone else for that matter,” a fourth fan wrote. We will overcome this!

“My deepest condolences to you so sorry for your loss,” another user wrote.

“Condolences Conor. Family above everything,” yet another fan wrote. “We know Proper 12 was a tribute to your maternal family. Keep proudly honoring your lineage.”

“My deepest condolences to you and the entire family. May she rest in peace and light. Amen,” a Facebook user wrote in response to PopCulture.com’s story about the passing.

Some Instagram users decided to keep their messages positive, instead focusing on the images in the gallery of McGregor and his daughter Croia bonding with one another.

“Hope I can one day get the chance to be a father like you, I can’t see my little girl and it kills me everyday,” one fan wrote.

“Awww!! She looks just like Conor Jr.!!!!!,” another added.

McGregor has not shared any more information on his aunt’s death as of press time.