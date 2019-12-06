Longtime College Football, Basketball Broadcaster Don Chiodo Dies in Car Crash

Don Chiodo, the play-by-play broadcaster for Central Michigan University, died in a car crash on Wednesday according to USA Today. He was involved in a two-vehicle crash west of Saginaw, Michigan. He was 54 years old.

The school newspaper, Central Michigan Life, reported that Chiodo “was traveling east Wednesday on M-46 when his vehicle crossed the center line, colliding with the truck.” Police are still investigating the crash, but they do not believe alcohol or speeding played a factor. The driver of the truck appears to be okay as he was sent to the hospital and then released.

“This is a very sad day for myself and for a great number of people connected to CMU,” men’s basketball coach Keno Davis said in a statement. “We miss him greatly and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family.”

“I am truly devastated,” said Michael Alford, CMU athletic director in a statement on Thursday per the Detroit Free Press. “Don was an important part of our athletics family and his passing is a great loss. Don was one of the fiercest advocates for all our programs and had a passion for telling the great stories of our student-athletes.”

Jim McElwain, the head coach of the football team also released a statement: “Today we lost a true CMU Chippewa, someone who cared deeply about our program. Working with Don was a real pleasure as it was clear he had a passion for CMU and our success. We will all rally around his family through this tragedy and ensure they know how much Don meant to this program and university.”

Chiodo spent 10 seasons with the Chippewa Sports Network as the play-by-play announcer for the football and men’s basketball team. He graduated from Central Michigan in 1990. The news of Chiodo’s passing comes right before the football team faces Miami (Ohio) on Saturday in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

“Our hearts and prayers are extended to the family of Don Chiodo,” Central Michigan University President Bob Davies said on Twitter. He was an honorable man and I have enjoyed getting to know. He was generous, compassionate and a faithful friend to many. He welcomed all into his circle. He will be remembered and missed.

Along with broadcasting, Chiodo also had a full-time job as a financial advisor and owner of Central Michigan Investment Services. Funeral arrangements are pending.