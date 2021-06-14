College Baseball Fan Makes Amazing Home Run Catch, Records on Phone

✖

A college baseball fan just made one of the best plays of the year. During a Super Regional Series game between Dallas Baptist University and Virginia, Jackson Glenn of Dallas Baptist hit a home run beyond left-center field. That is where a fan managed to track the ball and waited for it while getting his phone out to record the event. And while he was recording, the fan was able to catch the ball with ease.

Unfortunately for DBU, that was the only highlight as the Patriots lost the game and series to Virginia 5-2 and just missed out on the College World Series. Once the game was over, fans showed their support for a team that made school history by making it to the Super Regionals.

The footage you have been asking for!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPNU pic.twitter.com/oiCa01AW8v — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 14, 2021

"When you hear the phrase maximum effort and leaving everything out on the field, this is EXACTLY what it's about," one fan wrote. "The effort given by DBU today matched any that I have witnessed, in any sport, on any level. Awesome season--y'all should be proud, we certainly are!!"

As for Virginia, this is the first time since winning the whole thing in 2015 the Cavaliers will play in the College World Series. "I'll tell you what this team has accomplished and the opportunity they have now is just incredibly special," Virginia coach Brian O'Connor said per ESPN. "This is our fifth trip, and I've got to tell you, they're all joyous. They're all wonderful. They're all unique in my own way. But this one, I tell you, the route that this team has taken speaks to the character and the resiliency and the type of young men we have in this program."

Virginia player Kyle Teel came up big when he hit a two-out grand slam in the seventh inning. "Kyle Teel is fearless," O'Connor said, "and to win games at this elite level of baseball, you not only have to have skill, you can't be afraid. You will crumble at times when pressure's on if you're afraid. He's not afraid. He's got 100 percent belief in his ability."

The College World Series will begin on Saturday, June 19. Along with Virginia, the teams that have qualified are Vanderbilt, Arizona, Stanford, NC State, Texas, and Tennessee. As of this writing, the final spot has yet been determined as Mississippi State Notre Dame will play in a rubber game on Monday night.