Cleveland Indians' Decision to Drop Team Name Earns Praise From Social Media

The Cleveland Indians are getting ready to change their team name after 105 years, and fans seem to like the decision. The New York Times broke the story on Sunday night, and the team is expected to make an announcement sometime this week. This was a years-long process, but talks ramped up when the protests on racial injustice were going on across the country this past summer.

"I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said during the summer as reported by the Associated Press. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate."

It's unknown if a new team name will be announced for the 2021 season, which begins in March. But with the move, other teams could take a closer look at their nicknames, specifically, the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs and Florida State Seminoles. Here's a look at social media reacting to Cleveland's decision.