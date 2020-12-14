Cleveland Indians' Decision to Drop Team Name Earns Praise From Social Media
The Cleveland Indians are getting ready to change their team name after 105 years, and fans seem to like the decision. The New York Times broke the story on Sunday night, and the team is expected to make an announcement sometime this week. This was a years-long process, but talks ramped up when the protests on racial injustice were going on across the country this past summer.
"I’ve been thinking about it and been thinking about it before we put out that statement, Cleveland manager Terry Francona said during the summer as reported by the Associated Press. “I know in the past, when I’ve been asked about, whether it’s our name or the Chief Wahoo, I think I would usually answer and say I know that we’re never trying to be disrespectful. And I still feel that way. But I don’t think that’s a good enough answer today. I think it’s time to move forward. It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate."
It's unknown if a new team name will be announced for the 2021 season, which begins in March. But with the move, other teams could take a closer look at their nicknames, specifically, the Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Chiefs and Florida State Seminoles. Here's a look at social media reacting to Cleveland's decision.
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 well done https://t.co/KqJktn6a0L— Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) December 14, 2020
If it weren’t for Ben Zobrist, I would be starting a campaign to name the team after Rajai Davis. https://t.co/bnoyrYbkqt— Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) December 14, 2020
Hey @Indians please allow @GVartwork to design your new team logo. Asking for every Cleveland fan. Thanks.— Adam (@Buckeyes0331) December 14, 2020
Good call by the Cleveland team @DavidWaldstein @nytmike https://t.co/FdQbrioYeA— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 14, 2020
Anything but Spiders https://t.co/iCPYXndE7Q— Bottlegate (@Bottlegate) December 14, 2020
Don’t let the Cleveland Indians changing their name distract you from the fact the Cleveland Browns are 9-3.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 14, 2020
The systemic racism keeping all manner of minorities out of baseball is canceled!
I'm literally crying right now. We will again have peace in our lifetime. #BlackLivesMatter #clevelandindians pic.twitter.com/Xixg32tYvv— Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@SamParkerSenate) December 14, 2020
#ClevelandIndians changing names after a century might seem small. Like any other victory for common humanity over settler state formations, it wasn't voluntary. It can and will portend more and deeper structural victories if we understand that enough people can change anything.— Greg Carr (@AfricanaCarr) December 14, 2020
DO ITTTTT #Cleveland #clevelandindians pic.twitter.com/jYmYs6LszR— mattgallagher0 (@MattGallagher0) December 14, 2020
Thank you, @Indians, time for a new Twitter handle, too. #ClevelandIndians #MLB
Cleveland’s Baseball Team Will Drop Its Indians Team Name https://t.co/bClsEhJ5gX— Jim McLaughlin (@JimMcLMeta) December 14, 2020
Russia is hacking the US Treasury and Donald Trump is tweeting about the Cleveland Indians. Get this imposter out now!— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) December 14, 2020
⚾️🕷️🕸️ Now that the #ClevelandIndians are definitely changing their name, it's time to bring back the #ClevelandSpiders. Holy moly I'd be all in with that club. My entire wardrobe would be team merch. I'd fucking move to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/lMVT23UhD5— Matt Simon (@crawlycreepy) December 14, 2020
#clevelandindians will now be knows as the #ClevelandRocks pic.twitter.com/z7G7fXJFmw— The Dean of Old School PhD (Parler: DeeWhite) (@dee_white) December 14, 2020
Well it’s about time! Cleveland Indians to drop Indians from their name. https://t.co/cZ6zqF3tCM— Trustee Norm Di Pasquale TCDSB Ward 9 (@normsworld) December 14, 2020