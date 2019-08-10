Cleveland Browns Reach 400 Puppies Rescued Milestone at Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have a section of the stands known as the Dawg Pound, but they aren’t keeping animals in the stadium. No, they are helping families around Ohio find their new family pets and finding considerable success. As of Friday, the Browns have helped hundreds of dogs land in new homes.

According to the news posted the team website, the Browns Puppy Pound, presented by Sugardale, has reached a major milestone with more than 400 puppies being adopted at Browns training camp. This year alone, fans at the open practices have helped 82 puppies from Northeast Ohio SPCA find new homes, which brings the all-time total to 442 adoptions.

Originally established in 2015, this initiative was started to help raise money for the Northeast Ohio SPCA as well as help puppies find permanent new homes. The dogs were all given team-centric names, such as one pup last year that was known as Barker Mayfield.

Say hello to Shed-rick Redwine! This adorable beagle mix is new in town and wants to join your team — he’ll even bring his turnover collar! 🐶 Find him and more puppies up for adoption at our @SugardaleFoods Puppy Pound!#BrownsCamp | @_23NeverLeft pic.twitter.com/63FcHAhvMP — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 6, 2019

With this milestone of 442 adoptions, the Browns will now be donating $5,000 to the Northeast Ohio SPCA during a special ceremony on Saturday.

“The Northeast Ohio SPCA is humbled to receive such a generous donation from Sugardale,” Jeff Kocian, executive director of the Northeast Ohio SPCA, said. “Our shelter is determined to turn the lives of shelter animals around by helping them find a forever home that will love them and accept them as part of their family. Many of the animals that come through our shelter experience a lonely start to their lives, but together, we can help every pet find a loving and accepting family. We extend our deepest gratitude to Sugardale and the Browns for helping us save the lives of so many furry friends during Browns training camp. We are truly blessed to have the continued support of such wonderful partners.”

While reaching the milestone of 442 adoptions is significant, there is still plenty of time for the team to top that number. There are five open practices in Berea remaining on the schedule. Will the Browns fans help more puppies find their forever homes?