Clemson vs. LSU: Model Brook Sill Reveals Throwback From Her Clemson Cheerleading Days Ahead of College Football Championship

Model Brook Sill celebrated alma mater Clemson playing in Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship by sharing a throwback photo from her cheerleading days on Instagram. Clemson is hoping to win its second consecutive National Championship, and third time since 2016. Only LSU, which is looking for its first National Championship since 2007, stands in its way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brook Sill (@brooksill) on Jan 12, 2020 at 3:49pm PST

“Cheering on my tigers from the other side of the world,” Sill wrote on Instagram, alongside the photo. “Let’s get another natty.”

She included the hashtag “beat LSU.”

“Love you & our Tigers!” one fan wrote in response.

“Luv the pic Brookie!” another wrote.

“I liked you so much until this post,” another person jokingly wrote.

Sill has more than 49,000 Instagram followers. According to her website, the Duncan, South Carolina native graduated from the South Caorlina Governor’s School for the Arts and Clemson University, where she was a cheerleader for both the football and basketball teams.

Of course, Sill is not the only celebrity cheering on Clemson. Entertainment Tonight anchor Nancy O’Dell is a Clemson alum and shared photos on Instagram from the Fiesta Bowl, where the Tigers beat Ohio State 29-23 to earn the championship berth. On Monday, O’Dell showed off a painting featuring Clemson star Trevor Lawrence and former Clenson quarterback Deshaun Watson.

On Twitter, O’Dell shared a video from the Entertainment Tonight set, showing herself wearing a Clemson scarf.

Here we go TIGERS!!!!!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈😌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️LOVE my school! Tonight”s @etnow goodbyes on the show. pic.twitter.com/R1sZ4bnCGi — Nancy O’Dell (@nancyodell) January 8, 2019

“Here we go TIGERS!!!!!!!!!!!” O’Dell wrote, alongside plenty of heart and football emojis. “LOVE my school!”

Watson, who won the AFC South with the Houston Texans before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, played in the 2016 National Championship. He told 247 Sports his heart is still with the Tigers.

“We’re gonna be ready for that moment, we’ve been there multiple times,” Watson said. “Those guys know that the opportunities don’t come every year, and they’ve got another opportunity to be back-to-back and go 15-0 again. Those guys will be ready, and it’ll be fun to watch.”

