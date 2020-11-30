✖

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey launched a new initiative in April, 22 and You, to provide support for healthcare workers during COVID-19. Now he is expanding his vision with the intention of assisting military members as well. McCaffrey officially launched the Christian McCaffrey Foundation.

The standout running back revealed the news with a post on Instagram. He said that 22 and You supported healthcare workers while 22 Together brought underserved youth and law enforcement together. McCaffrey then said that he wanted to support the armed forces and called for the community to join him in these efforts. He explained in his post that the first military and veteran initiative will launch in early 2021.

With McCaffrey posting the news, several people responded in a variety of ways. Some said that the running back "is the man" while others just posted the goat emoji in reference to him. The vocal majority continued to show their support in the Instagram comments.

"To show up where the need is greatest," the organization's mission statement reads. "To show up for our service men and women, veterans, and military families to support them where their need is greatest. By responding to the most pressing needs and challenges of military families, we will best serve those who serve us."

While McCaffrey hasn't launched the military and veteran-focused initiative just yet, he has positively impacted his community with both 22 and You and 22 Together. He has helped raise more than $265,000 for the frontline medical workers in both Denver and Carolina. His initiatives also helped create and deliver 22,000 masks to Carolina medical workers. He also raised $143,350 for youth sports teams coached by local police and community members.

A one-time Pro Bowler, McCaffrey has only appeared in three games during the 2020 season, rushing for 225 yards and five touchdowns. He has added another 149 yards and one touchdown as a receiving option for Teddy Bridgewater. However, McCaffrey has struggled with various ailments during the year.

He missed six games early in the season while nursing a high-ankle sprain. He then returned to the lineup but suffered a shoulder injury, missing another three games. The Panthers are now in the bye week after losing to the Vikings, and many fans are hoping to see McCaffrey back in action in Week 14 against the Broncos.