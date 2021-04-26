Central Michigan Quarterback in Serious Condition After Shooting

✖

A quarterback from Central Michigan is in serious condition after being shot at an off-campus apartment complex, the school announced on Sunday. John Keller and another Central Michigan student were shot, and a GoFundMe page was launched to assist Keller and his family with the medical expenses.

"In the early hours of Saturday morning, we learned that two individuals were shot at a local off-campus apartment complex, CMU President Bob Davies wrote on the school's official website. "We now can confirm that the two victims are Central Michigan University students — junior Johnathan Keller and senior Tyler Bunting. Both were taken immediately to regional hospitals for care; one remains in serious condition and the other in stable condition.

Davies goes on to write the "Isabella County Sherriff, continues to investigate the incident and is searching for the suspect or suspects involved. I am grateful for the collaboration and care of our region’s public safety agencies. We are fortunate to live in an area supported by multiple law enforcement offices; their efforts ensure our community remains a safe place to live, learn and work."

The news was first reported by CM Life, the university student newspaper. In the report, the shooting happened on Saturday around 1 a.m. local time. Shortly after Keller and the other victim arrived at the party, several subjects showed up and a fight broke out. The press release from the Isabella Sheriff's Department says that someone went to a vehicle during the fight, retrieved a weapon and began firing when returning to the party. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

"Right now John is fighting for his life at Hurley Medical Center and remains in critical condition after being life flighted from another hospital near by," Lauren Rhodes, Keller's GoFundMe organizer, wrote in the description of the page. With John's condition being critical, medical expenses will be extensive throughout his recovery. I ask of everyone to keep John and his family in your prayers during this difficult time." Keller originally signed with the Cincinnati Bearcats in 2018. After his first season with the program, Keller transferred to Pearl River, which is a junior college in Mississippi. He committed to Central Michigan in January 2020.