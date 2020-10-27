Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Responds to Accusations That He Flipped off Trump Caravan

✖

Reports surfaced on Sunday night that Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins had allegedly driven recklessly in his Ferrari and given members of a pro-Donald Trump caravan the middle finger. One person tweeted a photo that showed Hopkins with his fingers in the air, and now the receiver has responded. He confirmed that he flipped off the caravan but provided his side of the story.

Hopkins spoke to teammate Patrick Peterson and former NFL Cardinals player Bryant McFadden on the All Things Covered podcast. He said that he was on his way to work in order to play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Hopkins disputed claims that he was throwing anything at the cars in the "Trump Train" and said that he wasn't speeding. In fact, he lobbed accusations of his own and said that the other drives were the ones causing traffic issues.

"I really was about to give the peace sign to them, but this finger was kinda hurting so it didn't make it up in time..." You have to hear @DeAndreHopkins side of the story about what happened on the way to the game the other night... — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) October 27, 2020

"I guess I got in between a train or a bunch of cars that I wasn't supposed to be in between in my car," Hopkins said. "They were honking the horn at me to tell me to get out of their way — and I didn't — and the guy in front of me stepped on his brakes and tried to stop dead in traffic, and I got around him. I stuck him a birdie."

While Hopkins did admit to throwing up his middle fingers, he said that he was originally going to give the peace sign to the other other drivers. He said that this didn't happen due to his index finger being hurt. "It didn't make it up in time," Hopkins said. Members of the caravan disputed this statement and posted other angles of the incident on the highway.

Following the incident on the highway, Hopkins continued to the game and played a large role in the Cardinals defeating the rival Seahawks. He caught 10 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown. The team moved to 5-2 on the season and gained an advantage in the playoff race.

Hopkins spent the first seven seasons of his NFL career with the Houston Texans, becoming the second-most prolific receiver in team history. However, he landed with the Cardinals prior to the 2020 season in a surprising trade. He has since partnered with quarterback Kyler Murray for 704 yards and three touchdowns.