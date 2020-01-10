Cam Newton’s Brother Caylin Breaks Instagram Silence to Ensure Fans He’s Still ‘Working’

Caylin Newton, the younger brother of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, has not been active on social media lately. And it has led to fans wondering what’s going with Caylin Newton as he looks to join a new college football program next season after playing for Howard. The good news is Newton is still around as he posted a message to his followers via his Instagram story. And in the post, Newton wrote: “Just because I’m not posting, doesn’t mean I’m not working. Trust and believe I’m getting it!”

Last year, Newton announced he’s transferring from Howard and he entered the transfer portal. He also said that he will continue to go to school at Howard and will graduate in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“After speaking with my family and some of the greats who have played at this prestigious university, they have all contributed to giving me the clarity and guidance to make the decision I think is best for my future,” Newton wrote on Twitter according to CBS Sports.

Shortly after Newton made the announcement he spoke to The Undefeated about his experience at Howard.

“I arrived at this university a boy and I’m leaving a man, and Howard University developed me,” Newton said. “I’ve met so many lifelong friends and brothers on the team, and so many powerful and influential people. Coming to Howard was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life, and I wouldn’t trade this life-changing experience for anything in the world.”

So why is he transferring? Newton’s father, Cecil, told the Undefeated: “After a long pause and a lot of meditation, and some circumstances that are not to be discussed, we decided it was best for him to consider taking a new direction.”

Newton had a strong career at Howard. He is most known for leading Howard to a 43-40 upset win over UNLV in the first week of the 2017 season. At the time, it was the biggest upset in college football history in terms of point spread as the Bison were 45-point underdogs. Later in his career, Newton was named the 2017 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Rookie of the Year and the 2018 MEAC Offensive Player of the Year.

So the question now is where will Newton play next year? Only time will tell, but whoever gets him will be getting a very dynamic player.