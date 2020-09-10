Bubba Wallace Announces Departure From Richard Petty Motorsports and NASCAR Fans Are Stunned

Bubba Wallace will no longer be a member of the Richard Petty Motorsports when the 2020 NASCAR season comes to an end. The 26-year old announced the news on social media Thursday and RMP followed up with its own statement. Wallace didn't reveal which team he will join in 2021.

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing by the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," Wallace wrote. "Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to star my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."

Wallace has been one of the most talked-about drivers of the season because of him speaking out against racial and social issues. Back in June, Wallace wanted NASCAR to ban Confederate flags, which it did. Additionally, there was an apparent noose found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway, but Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. Here's a look at fans reacting to Wallace leaving RPM.