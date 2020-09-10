Bubba Wallace Announces Departure From Richard Petty Motorsports and NASCAR Fans Are Stunned
Bubba Wallace will no longer be a member of the Richard Petty Motorsports when the 2020 NASCAR season comes to an end. The 26-year old announced the news on social media Thursday and RMP followed up with its own statement. Wallace didn't reveal which team he will join in 2021.
"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing by the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," Wallace wrote. "Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to star my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."
Wallace has been one of the most talked-about drivers of the season because of him speaking out against racial and social issues. Back in June, Wallace wanted NASCAR to ban Confederate flags, which it did. Additionally, there was an apparent noose found in his garage stall at the Talladega Superspeedway, but Wallace was not a victim of a hate crime. Here's a look at fans reacting to Wallace leaving RPM.
BuBbA wAlLaCe Is LeAvInG nAsCaR! GoOd RiDdAnCe YoU lOoNeY!
Me:#IStandWithBubba #BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/tCXALdjW6n— Motorsports Fan17 (@MF17_YT) September 10, 2020
Bubba Wallace virtue signaled his way straight to failure.— Lavern Spicer For Congress (FL-24) (@lavern_spicer) September 10, 2020
"Bubba Wallace is only getting sponsorship because of his race"
His Roush Xfinity team shut down because they couldn't find sponsors.— Mark Urban (@murbanvideo) September 10, 2020
I believe Bubba Wallace was forced out.— Peach🍑Pie wants soup😷 (@peachisyummy) September 10, 2020
All those interviews on CNN.
Racist people don't like to be called racist pic.twitter.com/eFFCmv53aw
And the best of luck to you, comrade! pic.twitter.com/RRgVX8jcBu— Jami Townsend🌈 (@jtwnsnd33) September 10, 2020
Kind of bittersweet to see Bubba Wallace leave RPM. Was looking forward to seeing Bubba turn that organization around into a competitive team. But some things must come to an end unfortunately. Hoping Bubba lands a ride for next year 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/EM43ofmaHm— Justin Champagne (@ChampagneRacin) September 10, 2020
A lot of people are really mad that Bubba Wallace is gaining sponsors.
...sponsors are entering NASCAR that probably wouldn't have otherwise.
This is a good thing.— Random NASCAR Facts (@FactsNascar) September 10, 2020
Some of my initial ramblings on what I think about the Bubba Wallace decision that he won't return to Richard Petty Motorsports for 2021. https://t.co/D6gHSO4f66— Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) September 10, 2020
Bubba Wallace leaving the 43 and Richard Petty Motorsports?!! What the heck is going on in NASCAR?!!! pic.twitter.com/LaP3o3ugl6— Steve Castaneda (@stevecf93) September 10, 2020
This goes to show how the masses love fraudsters. Bubba decided to take the low hanging fruit to make a name for himself at the cost of increasing racial tensions during a fragile time. Bubba is today's modern male.— Plato-head (@james58192685) September 10, 2020
Bubba Wallace one eye symbolism. pic.twitter.com/dJzadEVif6— Killuminati (@killuminati0791) September 10, 2020
Bubba Wallace has history over at Roush Fenway Racing. What if 2021 is an opt-out/option year for Ryan Newman and he returns to the No. 6? Not sure that group can work with a third car right now #NASCAR— Geoff Magliocchetti (@GeoffJMags) September 10, 2020
Bubba Wallace. That’s it, that’s the tweet— Justin Champagne (@ChampagneRacin) September 10, 2020
The way these racists are dragging Bubba Wallace-- https://t.co/5AzdYbzR1J— NEVER been YO average CHICK (@Jesspolished) September 10, 2020
Bubba is the best race card driver ever !!! pic.twitter.com/EG2QuD7FXl— Brian♏ (@realBrianBuxton) September 10, 2020
Hey my NASCAR friends...lets take a vote. Where does @BubbaWallace go?? #NASCAR— Noah C Cornelius (@NoahCCornelius) September 10, 2020
Bite the hand that feeds you! Best decision you have made yet, jumping on the bandwagon for BLM which stands for nothing but hate crimes. All the publicity you've gotten has made you think your this great driver but your stats show different.— Teresa Clark (@TeresaC75806628) September 10, 2020
All the racist MAGAs are in full force in this reply section. Sorry you have to put up with this shit— Colin (@217_savage) September 10, 2020
Good luck Bubba Wallace— you were actually my favorite driver.— katy j (@icehhouse) September 10, 2020
i have nothing but mass respect for bubba! I can’t wait to see ur new ride and to win races in it.— CorvetteRacing48™️🗿 (@C_Racing48) September 10, 2020