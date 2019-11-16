Browns’ Recent Myles Garrett Helmet Giveaway Attracts Loads of Jokes After Mason Rudolph Incident

Thursday night, Cleveland Browns defender Myles Garrett was penalized and ejected after hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with his own helmet. This incident happened mere days after the Cleveland Browns’ Twitter account revealed that they would be doing a giveaway for a mini-helmet signed by Garrett. As expected, some football fans went back and found the previous tweet in order to crack some jokes.

“Just to clarify, how will this be delivered,” one user wrote on Twitter in response to the giveaway. Getting this information was important to him due to the recent discovery that Garrett was using a helmet in a manner other than directed. Although he was not the only one making jokes.

“Delivery may be one of several forms: right cross, uppercut, or jab. Most choose the extremely popular skull smash delivery,” another Twitter user wrote in response to the joking query.

just to clarify, how will this be delivered? https://t.co/HoL2vg3FKg — Remy 💥🇺🇸 (@GoRemy) November 15, 2019

While the entire incident in the final seconds of Thursday’s game wasn’t a laughing matter by any stretch, there were some users that wanted to find some humor to lighten the mood. Cracking jokes in reference to the helmet giveaway was just one way in which to achieve this goal.

For example, one user wrote that Garrett could actually hand-deliver the helmet considering that he now has plenty of time on his hands. This joke was in reference to the NFL suspending the defender for the remainder of the season, the playoffs, and for as much time as they feel is necessary.

“Garrett has been suspended without pay indefinitely — at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason — and must meet with the Commissioner’s Office prior to a decision on his reinstatement. He was also fined an additional amount,” the NFL said in a statement.

“Garrett violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon.”

Interestingly, there were some users that didn’t understand this joke about the suspension. Although they were few and far between. The vast majority of users on Twitter understood the humorous comments and used them as a way to brighten their days. There was even one fan that said UPS would knock on the winner’s door and beat them over the head with a package.

Photo Credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty