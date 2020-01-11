Braves Remove ‘SunTrust Park’ Signs at Stadium, Fans Guess New Name

The Atlanta Braves will have a different look to them when the 2020 season begins in a few months. This week, the team began taking down signs all over the stadium that had the name “SunTrust Park.” The reason for this is the stadium will no longer be SunTrust Park since SunTrust Bank and BB&T Bank have merged to call themselves Truist Financial. It’s not known if the new stadium will be called Truist Park but the Braves will announce the new name of the stadium on Tuesday. When Twitter users saw the “SunTrust Park” signs being taken down, they had suggestions for stadium names.

“How about 360 Park?” one fan tweeted “It the ballpark at the intersection of 285 + 75 and equals 360. We keep going in circles.”

“Turner Field 2: Revenge of the Ted.” another fan wrote referring to Turner Field which was the Braves’ previous stadium.

The Braves stadium, ‘SunTrust Park’ will be renamed on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/jQwxRookof — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) January 9, 2020

What about Fulton County Stadium of Cobb County? — JT (@Jaberuski) January 9, 2020

Cool, turn it back into Turner Field and transport it to its original location. — Jessica Redding (@JessicadRedding) January 9, 2020

One fan made it clear to the Braves to not change the name to Trusit Park. Another Twitter user believes a big-name company like Coca-Cola will be in the mix.

🙄 please don’t name it Truist Park 🤦🏾‍♀️ y’all better not cancel my Delta debit card @SunTrust !!!!! — Oya la Bella (@bellababyj) January 9, 2020

Obviously it will be a sellout company. Hope it’s something local. Like Coca-Cola. — 🥊 Brad 🥊 (@BackwoodzBrad) January 10, 2020

Name it Hank Aaron Park! — Patrick Burns (@PatrickJBurns3A) January 9, 2020

Coca-Cola Park is unlikely because when the Braves announced on Tuesday they will be joined by Trusit Financial in a press conference according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Team president and CEO Derek Schiller said the name change would come around this time when he talked to reporters last month.

“There is going to be a date where we are no longer called SunTrust Park and we’re called Truist something,” Schiller said at the time. “… I would expect we’re going to move fast on announcing those types of things once we get into the new year.”