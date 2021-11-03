Boxing Champion Canelo Alvarez Opens up About His Emotions in ‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’ Exclusive Clip

Canelo Alvarez is one of the best boxers in the world and will never hide his feelings. In an exclusive clip of the upcoming episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Alvarez sits down with the Estefan family and talks about not being afraid to cry and being emotional despite portraying himself as a tough boxer.

“I don’t think that has anything to do with being weak or not,” Alvarez said in the clip. “Of course, if you have a difficult moment and want to let it out that way, you can do it. The truth is that I want to let everyone know that even though I’m a boxer I also have my feelings.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alvarez, 31, says this as he gets ready for a big fight against Caleb Plant which takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday. He will be defending the WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles while looking to win the IBF super middleweight title. His last match was in May, and he defeated Billy Joe Saunders after throwing in the towel in the eighth round. In his career, Alvarez has posted a 56-1-2 record with his only loss coming against Floyd Mayweather in 2013.

“I am very confident in my abilities,” Alvarez said in an interview with Complex. “I know what I can do and I know how to do it well. I know what I have to do entering that ring from the beginning of that first round. I go in showing all that I have. In that first round, I make my opponent respect me.”

Alvarez also talked about the boxers who excite him right now. “I love to see all the fighters who really thrust themselves into the sport. Especially in this gym,” he said. “This has really been Eddy Reynoso’s school of boxing. I love to be here to help them, support them, and explain to them things from boxer to boxer the feedback Eddy gives them. I’m not a big watcher of boxing. I don’t sit down and watch fights. But I do love to see the fighters out there who are dedicated and disciplined and really want to make the sport a good one.” The full discussion with Alvarez and the Estefans can be seen in the new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, which premieres Thursday at noon ET on Facebook Watch.