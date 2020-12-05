Bo Nix Divides Auburn Fans After Botching Pass Then Scoring Thrilling Touchdown
Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix sparked discussions among football fans on Saturday during a game against the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. He missed a wide-open receiver near the goal line that forced the team to kick a field goal. However, he later scored a rushing touchdown in a miraculous fashion. Two defenders had him wrapped up, but he somehow ducked out of their grasp, rushed to the left and then ran roughly 20 yards to the goal line. Nix finished off the play by fighting through another defender for the touchdown.
When the fans watched this sequence of plays, they reacted in a number of ways. Some said that he was the worst and best quarterback in the NCAA at the exact same time. Others proclaimed that he is a better running back than a passer and that he only stressed them out every week. Of course, a third group wasn't happy or angry about Nix's style of play. They just proclaimed that they were happy to roll with the insanity each and every week.
The Plays
Bo Nix had him wide open and completely missed 🤦♂️pic.twitter.com/blp0zYEBca— The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 5, 2020
BO NIX WENT HOUDINI ON THIS PLAY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/jvM1bWMRa3— ESPN (@espn) December 5, 2020
Which Bo Nix?
Bo Nix is gona be the quaterback for life who will lose by 30 everytime I bet on him and do stuff like this everytime I correctly decide not to https://t.co/A5VRSmls8u— PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) December 5, 2020
Bo Nix on a wide open throw pic.twitter.com/9rAFczGYa8— karina (@karinasophia12) December 5, 2020
Full of Heart
BO NIX.— Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) December 5, 2020
Among the most maligned, criticized players in the country. But you cannot question the want-to.
A Bo Nix scramble! pic.twitter.com/vbsYBWxrS4— Grief Counselor (@sheabooskyy) December 5, 2020
Unstoppable
Bo nix is a BEAST, that’s all.....— Justin Mercer (@JustinMercer20) December 5, 2020
Bo Nix looking unstoppable against number 5 Texas A&M. South Carolina #Gamecocks had no trouble stopping Nix.— OldSchoolCock (@CockSchool) December 5, 2020
Nothing Makes Sense
Every weekend, Bo Nix could give you this https://t.co/5nd8winql4— Sad Bengals Fan (2-8-1) (@Jacob_T210) December 5, 2020
Bo Nix makes no sense. Cant hit a wide open receiver but turns into Romo when under pressure— Vanilla (@Venylluh) December 5, 2020
Roll With It
I, for one, both celebrate and appreciate bo nix’s complete insanity— oscarwildecat (@oscarwildecat1) December 5, 2020
Say what you will about Bo Nix, but good or bad that dude gets himself trending on Twitter every Saturday.
That alone will get him drafted in the 3rd round two years from now— Dan Reindeer 🦌 (@docReiner) December 5, 2020
A Magical Experience
Bo nix has some magic at home always lol— TRASK4HEISMAN🐊 (@LRYALL140) December 5, 2020
Bo Nix worst best Qb— Hamgotit🔋 (@916Ham) December 5, 2020