Bo Nix Divides Auburn Fans After Botching Pass Then Scoring Thrilling Touchdown

Auburn Tigers quarterback Bo Nix sparked discussions among football fans on Saturday during a game against the fifth-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. He missed a wide-open receiver near the goal line that forced the team to kick a field goal. However, he later scored a rushing touchdown in a miraculous fashion. Two defenders had him wrapped up, but he somehow ducked out of their grasp, rushed to the left and then ran roughly 20 yards to the goal line. Nix finished off the play by fighting through another defender for the touchdown.

When the fans watched this sequence of plays, they reacted in a number of ways. Some said that he was the worst and best quarterback in the NCAA at the exact same time. Others proclaimed that he is a better running back than a passer and that he only stressed them out every week. Of course, a third group wasn't happy or angry about Nix's style of play. They just proclaimed that they were happy to roll with the insanity each and every week.