'Blackballed': How to Watch New Quibi Series

The Last Dance has come and gone, which has led to NBA fans looking for new content. They will not have to look far as Quibi recently released a docuseries called Blackballed, which details a controversial moment in the life of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling. Blackballed can only be seen on Quibi, which can be streamed through your phone. Quibi can be downloaded through the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Blackballed takes a look at Sterling and the racist remarks he made in 2014. At the time, TMZ released a recording of a conversation between Sterling and his mistress V. Stiviano. The recording took place in September 2013, and a man, who was confirmed as Sterling, talked about a photo Stiviano posted on Instagram, in which she posed with Magic Johnson."In your lousy f—ing Instagram, you don't have to have yourself walking with black people," Sterling said to Stiviano via ESPN. "It bothers me a lot that you want to promote, broadcast that you're associating with black people. Do you have to?"

That led to Stiviano asking "Do you know that you have a whole team that's black, that plays for you?" Sterling responded "Do I know? I support them and give them food and clothes and cars and houses. Who gives it to them? Does someone else give it to them? Who makes the game? Do I make the game, or do they make the game?" NBA players were shocked and angry about the remarks, but the Clippers were obviously hit the hardest. The team talked about boycotting their playoff game against the Golden State Warriors. Instead, they staged a silent protest by turning their jerseys upside down and throwing them at mid-court.

All this led to the NBA banning Sterling for life and forcing him to sell the team. LeBron James, who was with the Miami Heat at the time, said what Sterling said was unacceptable. "There's no room for that in our game," James said. "Can't have that from a player, we can't ever from an owner, we can't have it from a fan, and so on and so on. It doesn't matter if you're black, white, Hispanic, or whatever the case may be. We can't have that as part of our game."