Bill Belichick Pays Tribute to Late Mother During Press Conference

✖

Bill Belichick is hard at work preparing for the New England Patriots' Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. However, during his press conference on Thursday afternoon. He spent a few minutes talking about his mother, Jeannette, who died at the age of 98 on Monday. The Patriots coach revealed how much his mother meant to him.

"First of all, I'd just like to thank everyone who’s reached out and expressed their sympathy and condolences for my mom," Belichick said. "Especially, Pete [Carroll] had some really great words and John Harbaugh and many others that I know — friends, football people — and honestly, many people that I’ve never met or contacted before, so do really appreciate the support there." Belichick went on to talk about how he had a strong relationship with both parents.

A bond rooted in football, and above all else, family. Heartfelt words from Coach Belichick as he pays tribute to his mom, Jeannette ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vpZmWeurAo — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 17, 2020

"I was especially close to my parents," Belichick continued. "My mom and I spent a lot of time together and she was a great woman. I certainly learned pretty much everything from my parents. And then, you know, with her love that she gave to her grandkids, to Amanda, Steve and Brian, was ultra-special to me as well. “So, I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and condolences that have been expressed. She had almost 99 years, so a very long and happy life. So, she'll be with my dad now."

Belichick's father, Steve, died in 2005 and he was a football coach at Navy and Hiram College where he and Jeannette first met. Once Belichick gave his opening statement about his mother, one reporter asked him about the sacrifices his mom made because of her being in a football family.

"She was a very unselfish person who sacrificed a lot for her family, and so of course me personally, and I appreciate and love her for that and many other things," he replied. "My dad was away a lot on scouting trips, and so I always kind of grew up with her on the weekends, on football weekends, at home. So we watched hundreds of games together."

Belichick was able to study the game of football with his father while he was at Navy. Steve was a member of the Navy staff from 1956-89 and also spent time at North Carolina and Vanderbilt. In 2015, Belichick donated to Hiram College to honor the legacy of his parents.