Bill Belichick Says He Hasn't Watched Tom Brady With Buccaneers This Season

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are the most dominant quarterback-coach duo in NFL history. And while Belichick appreciates what Brady has done for the New England Patriots the last 20 years, he's moving forward with his new quarterback Cam Newton. Belichick was recently on Boston's WEEI and was asked about Brady, who is now the starting quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach said he has yet to see Brady play this year.

"I've really been focused on the teams that we’re playing," he said. "Miami was obviously a big focus for us, Seattle, there's some other things that came up for me last week, the Raiders, they are a team that we haven't played. Seattle is a team we haven’t played. We kind of have our hands full taking care of the things we have to take care of." Belichick went on to say he doesn't watch a lot of other NFL or college games since he's focused on his team and their opponent each week.

Right now, both Brady and Belichick are in similar spots. After losing to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, Brady and the Bucs bounced back in a big way in Week 2, with a 31-17 win over the Carolina Panthers. Brady had a solid performance (217 yards, one touchdown and one interception) but hew knows he can play better.

"We’re going to be building all season," Brady said on his weekly Westwood One radio appearance. "Not having the offseason program, not having the preseason games, you're thrust into the action. Every team is dealing with it. The teams that have real continuity, I think there's a little bit of an advantage there, if you use it you play well. I think we're trying to catch up on the field."

As for the Patriots, they lost to the Seattle Seahawks 35-30 on Sunday after beating the Miami Dophins last week. However, Newton had one of the best games of his career, throwing for 397 yards, rushing for 47 yards and scoring three total touchdowns. On Monday, Belichick told reporters: "Cam’s worked really hard on his throwing mechanics. I’ve seen significant improvement during that time. Cam’s the type of guy that when you point something out to him and ask him to work on it, he works very hard and he really tries to do it the way you ask him to do it."