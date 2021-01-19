Bernard From 'The Santa Clause' Appeared on 'WWE Raw' Last Night, to Fans' Delight
WWE fans got a big surprise while watching Monday Night Raw. Actor David Krumholtz appeared on the flagship WWE show as he dressed up as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was there to spoof McIntyre for a Dirt Sheet segment with The Miz and John Morrison who also had Gillberg (Bill Goldberg spoof) as a guest. The segment was to make fun of the McIntyre vs. Bill Goldberg match at the Royal Rumble on Jan 31. Miz and Morrison are vested in the match because no matter who wins, Miz could take to the title away from him as he's the Money in the Bank winner.
Krumholtz, 42, is known for his role as Benard in The Santa Clause films. However, the New York native has also been seen in the CBS drama series Numb3rs which aired from 2005-2010. Fans also recognized Krumholtz as Goldstein from the 2004 film Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. He has also appeared in the films Superbad, I Love You Man, This is the End, Hail, Caesar! and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. And for other TV shows, Krumholtz has appeared in are ER, The League, Mom, Master of None, and Billions. Here's a look at fans reacting to Krumholtz's appearance.
Gillberg couldn't even put @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison in a good mood on #TheDirtSheet. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V5EOhuJWce— WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2021
I think Bernard the Elf is ready to be the new Santa Clause lol pic.twitter.com/U9C3YFrXrT— Corey Byrnes (@Cbyrnes666) January 19, 2021
I just thought it was a lookalike. Didn’t realize it was actually him. https://t.co/v7vMb4RQAO— Handsome Zac (@SNESChalmers64) January 19, 2021
Bernard The Elf from The Santa Clause had a glow up! https://t.co/LNO0ihbu4u— Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) January 19, 2021
Fun fact: That's the guy that played the elf Bernard in the Santa Clause movies lol— 𝕄𝕚𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕖𝕝 𝔹𝕦𝕟𝕘𝕖 (@evilpenguin1981) January 19, 2021
Fake DrewMcIntyre is definitely the kid from Life with Mikey and Adam’s Family, right? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ap8n9pFdUW— Sam Roberts (@notsam) January 19, 2021
Bernard from The Santa Clause yo!— TG (@TGarcia82) January 19, 2021
TELL ME THATS BERNARD FROM THE SANTA CLAUSE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QEptQfd1QV— Tony (@MontereyJack3) January 19, 2021
The Fiend possesses Alexa's body. Bernard the Head Elf from "The Santa Clause" possesses Drew McIntyre's.
A typical Monday. #WWERaw https://t.co/PIW65J9vTQ pic.twitter.com/ivbb96NFZJ— Wai Ting (@wai0937) January 19, 2021
Hold up, it’s Bernard from The Santa Clause! #Raw #DirtSheet— Kyle Mitchell (@Shenaniguy) January 19, 2021
I don’t know how to take the fact that Bernard from The Santa Clause was just on Raw as Drew McIncrack...thanks @TheMattCardona for bringing it to my attention 😂#WWERaw— Chelsea Roberson (@ChelseaL8ly) January 19, 2021
Holy Shit it's Bernard The Elf from The Santa Clause movies #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/A6x9tlDAin— Dozer (@CaterpillarDoz) January 19, 2021
that looks like bernard from the santa clause movies 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/TKjBT57GZe— ALBOY88 (@alboy88) January 19, 2021
Bernard from The Santa Clause has let go!— TG (@TGarcia82) January 19, 2021