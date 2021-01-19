Bernard From 'The Santa Clause' Appeared on 'WWE Raw' Last Night, to Fans' Delight

WWE fans got a big surprise while watching Monday Night Raw. Actor David Krumholtz appeared on the flagship WWE show as he dressed up as WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. He was there to spoof McIntyre for a Dirt Sheet segment with The Miz and John Morrison who also had Gillberg (Bill Goldberg spoof) as a guest. The segment was to make fun of the McIntyre vs. Bill Goldberg match at the Royal Rumble on Jan 31. Miz and Morrison are vested in the match because no matter who wins, Miz could take to the title away from him as he's the Money in the Bank winner.

Krumholtz, 42, is known for his role as Benard in The Santa Clause films. However, the New York native has also been seen in the CBS drama series Numb3rs which aired from 2005-2010. Fans also recognized Krumholtz as Goldstein from the 2004 film Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. He has also appeared in the films Superbad, I Love You Man, This is the End, Hail, Caesar! and A Futile and Stupid Gesture. And for other TV shows, Krumholtz has appeared in are ER, The League, Mom, Master of None, and Billions. Here's a look at fans reacting to Krumholtz's appearance.