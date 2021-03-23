Bad Bunny to Compete in Match at WrestleMania 37

✖

Bad Bunny will make his pro wrestling debut next month. The Grammy Award-winning artist will battle The Miz in a match at WrestleMania 37. The Miz challenged Bad Bunny to a match on Monday Night Raw, and the 27-year-old rapper and singer accepted.

This match was set up when Bad Bunny performed at the Royal Rumble in January and has been seen on Raw with Damian Preist weekly. The Miz didn't like the attention Bad Bunny was getting, leading him to attack the artist. Bad Bunny retaliated on this week's episode of Raw when he hit The Miz with a guitar after he defeated Jeff Hardy in a match. During his time in WWE, Bad Bunny was able to win the 24/7 Championship. He then gave the title back to R-Truth who has won the title 51 times.

The Miz is coming off a WWE Championship loss to Bobby Lashey, which makes him ready to take down Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37. "Let's put it this way," Miz said to TMZ in February. "Bad Bunny is an amazing artist, right? He has a ton of people, a ton of fans. He has like 1.1 billion views on his YouTube videos, all his music videos have so many people watching. Stay in your lane! Like that's what you do! I'm a WWE superstar! That is what I do, that is my job! You are a musician! Be a musician!"

The Miz had more for Bad Bunny. "Look, he makes a lot of money being a musician," he stated. "So, go do that. Keep on making that money because the fact is, if you come into the WWE ring, I'm gonna break your jaw and when I break your jaw, you're gonna need a lot of money." He went on to say, "It takes years upon years to be a WWE Superstar, to get into a WWE ring and WrestleMania. These are moments that we have that we worked for." WrestleMania 37 will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and will stream live on April 10 and April 11 on Peacock. The Miz vs. Bad Bunny is scheduled for April 10.