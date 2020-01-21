Atlanta Hawks’ Chandler Parsons Suffers Potential Career-Ending Injuries Following Car Crash

Atlanta Hawks player Chandler Parsons was involved in a car accident following a practice session on Jan. 15. He was initially diagnosed with whiplash and a concussion, but the situation has since changed. He is now facing the potential end of his career due to the injuries sustained after being struck by a drunk driver.

Yahoo Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed on Monday morning that Parsons has hired the law firm, Morgan and Morgan, due to the injuries. He reportedly suffered “multiple severe and permanent injuries including a traumatic brain injury, disc herniation, and torn labrum.” His future as an NBA player is now in doubt.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Morgan [and] Morgan has been retained by Mr. Parsons to help preserve all of his rights and navigate the legal on his behalf in wake of this terrible automobile crash,” Parsons’ lawyers wrote in a statement. “Chandler was seriously injured in this crash, which never should have occurred.

“The at-fault driver created utter chaos on the roadway, needlessly endangering the lives of countless motorists; he now stands charged with DUI, admitted drinking, had alcohol in the car with him, passed out after causing a three-car crash at 2:00 P.M. on a Wednesday in a busy intersection, seriously injuring and potentially ending Mr. Parsons’ career as a professional athlete.”

The statement continued to say that Parsons was in peak physical condition at the time of his wreck. He is now working with a team of doctors to regain his health. He is striving to make a full recovery but faces an uncertain future.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, Parsons entered the league as a member of the Houston Rockets. He spent three seasons with the team and started 207 of his 213 games. Parsons was named second-team All-Rookie during his first season in the NBA.

Parsons joined the Dallas Mavericks in 2014 and spent two seasons with the team. He later joined the Memphis Grizzlies, where he remained for another three years. Per ESPN, Parsons signed a four-year, $94.8 million deal with the Grizzlies in 2016. However, he has been plagued by chronic knee injuries.

The 31-year-old Parsons was in the midst of his first season with the Hawks after being traded from the Grizzlies. He has appeared in five games during the 2019-2020 season and has played 54 minutes while averaging fewer than three points per game.

(Photo Credit: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)