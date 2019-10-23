Atlanta Falcons Trade WR Mohamed Sanu to New England Patriots

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mohamed Sanu will now be catching passes from Tom Brady. On Tuesday morning, it was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN that the Falcons traded Sanu to the New England Patriots. In exchange for Sanu, the Falcons will receive a second-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft.

“Patriots needed more offensive help, period. They had been trying to trade for Mohamed Sanu since before the 2019 draft. As Atlanta’s season continued to go south, Falcons began looking out long term while Patriots are upgrading for short term,” Schefter wrote on Twitter.

The trade has not been announced by both teams as of Tuesday morning, but Sanu confirmed the news on Twitter.

“I appreciate everything the organization has done for my family and I. Mr. Blank, TD, Coach Q, & everyone through the organization, I am forever grateful for the opportunity. To my teammates & fans y’all know how I feel about y’all love y’all to death,” Sanu wrote.

Falcons fans showed their support for Sanu.

One fan replied, “I’m so sad to see you leave Atlanta, but I’m so happy that you’ll have a real shot at a ring. I met you once in the most random place and you were the nicest most humble person. Thank you for all you have done for Atlanta you will be missed!”

Another fan said, “Go win a ring, pal. Very best wishes to you and your family now and always! Chris is a Pats fan so at least I have one reason to be happy when y’all win now, haha. You’ll definitely be missed in Atlanta.”

Sanu joined the Falcons before the 2016 season after spending four years with the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first season with the Falcons, Sanu was a big part of the team’s Super Bowl run, catching 59 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns. His best season came in 2018 when he recorded 66 receptions for 838 yards and four touchdowns. In his 53 games with the Falcons, Sanu posted 225 receptions, 2,507 yards and 14 scores.

As for the Patriots, they now have a receiver they can pair up with Julian Edleman. The team is 7-0, but they are looking for more offensive help. The Patriots signed Antonio Brown earlier in the year, but they cut him a week later due to sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations.