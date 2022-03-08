Apple TV+ to Host Weekly Doubleheader MLB Games

Apple TV+ is entering the wide world of sports. On Tuesday, Apple and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the streaming service will host Friday Night Baseball, a weekly doubleheader with live pre and postgame shows that will be available to fans in eight countries once the regular season begins. Additionally, fans in the United State will be able to enjoy MLB Big Inning, a live show featuring highlights and look-ins airing every weeknight during the regular season. Fans in the U.S. and Canada will have access to a new 24/7 live stream of MLB game replays, new analysis, highlights and classic games.

“Just like all baseball fans, we can’t wait for the season to open,” Peter Stern, Apple’s vice president of Services, said in a statement. “Baseball has a special place in the heart of so many Apple customers — not just in the United States, but in many countries around the world. We’re proud to make Apple TV+ the home for great baseball moments throughout the season.”

“Apple is the ideal partner to bring ‘Friday Night Baseball’ to fans around the world,” Noah Garden, MLB’s chief revenue officer, said in a statement. “Following milestones like the launch of At Bat on day one of the App Store in 2008 to the integration of Apple technology in ballparks across the country, this robust new game package is the perfect next collaboration in our long history of offering quality and innovative content to our fans. With national availability and international reach, MLB on Apple TV+ offers an exciting new platform to fans that allows a wider audience to connect with the game.”

The next question is when will the regular season begin? Last week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first week of the season due to the ongoing lockout. There is no indication the players and owners are close to agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement, which means more games could be canceled very soon.

“I had hoped against hope I wouldn’t have to have this press conference where I am going to cancel some regular-season games,” Manfred said last week. “We worked hard to avoid an outcome that’s bad for our fans, bad for our players and bad for our clubs. Our failure to reach an agreement was not due to a lack of effort by either party.”