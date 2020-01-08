Antonio Brown Releases New Rap Song and Social Media Reacts

Antonio Brown is starting 2020 with a rap song. This week, the former Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots wide receiver released his debut song called “Whole Lotta Money” from his apparent new album No More White Woman 2020. Most fans aren’t taking Brown’s music career seriously, but he seems to be all-in with the new song and the fact he’s been seen with artists DJ Khaled and Big Sean.

For Brown, he has a lot of time on his hands considering he’s not signed with an NFL team. After being cut by the New England Patriots in September, Brown has been a free agent ever since. No team wanted to sign him due to his legal issues, but before the playoffs began, the New Orleans Saints brought him in for a workout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s possible we could see Brown release his album before he signs with a team. But the way social media reacted to his new song, he may want to think twice about his music career. Scroll down to look at the reactions to “Whole Lotta Money.”

Ready to Retire

Ummm. Hey Antonio Brown @AB84, bruh. RETIRE NOW FROM RAP. This song and video is AWFUL. Hell, just delete it https://t.co/ZdLlWkDl8W — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) January 7, 2020

This fan wants Brown to retire from the rap game because of the song and video. Athletes don’t normally fare well when it comes to transitioning to music but they continue to give it a shot. It will be interesting to see if Brown continues to rap despite the backlash.

New Song Title

Song should be called “LOST A WHOLE LOTTA MONEY” lmfao this dude @AB84 need some serious serious help! — Nate (@Nate61280080) January 7, 2020

This fan changed the named of the song as he believes that will happen once the entire world hears it. The clip Brown released is just him saying he has “whole lotta money.” Not the most original thing to say as many artists have done that before.

For President Trump

Hey Mr. President and the entire U.S. Military you really wanna stop Iran and the war?? Go to them and play @AB84 new rap song on loop….it will have them begging for mercy and will agree to never cause and issue again if you stop playing it! #WholeLottaIdiot #IForgaveTekashi69 — Danny Durso (@DursoDanny) January 7, 2020

This fan made it clear where he wants the song to go. With President Donald Trump having issues with Iran, the Twitter user believes playing this song will prevent the U.S. from going to war. It sounds like the song has enough firepower to take the country down.

Positive Message

@AB84 I’m not hating on the new song whole lotta money, I actually like it, I think you giving mixed messages though. Naming the album No White Women, having white women in your videos” had me guessing the whole project itself.❄️ #Iloveall — Shocka Lulu (@LuluShocka) January 7, 2020

This Twitter user liked the song, but he was trying to figure out what Brown was trying to say. With the name of the album being No More White Woman 2020, the fan didn’t understand what there was a bunch of women in the video. With Brown, nothing is for sure.

Exceeded Expectations

I mean yeah I expected it to be awful. But Antonio Brown’s song is even worse than I expected — Marcus (@TheHalfAfrican) January 7, 2020

This fan knew the song would be bad, but when the user heard the song, it was worse than expected. When a song is expected to be bad and it turns out to be worse, that’s not a good thing. Hopefully, not all of Brown’s songs sound like “Whole Lotta Money” or it could be a long year.

Undecided

@AB84 I can’t tell if I love your song or not #WholeLottaMoney — Justin Arnold (@Jarny16) January 7, 2020

This fan is not sure what to think of the new song. It seems like he wants to hate it, but to him, it’s probably not as bad as expected. There are some fans who will like the song. However, that doesn’t mean it will be nominated for a Grammy.

Award-Winning

Congrats to Antonio Brown on releasing the worst song of 2020 4 days into the year https://t.co/PPNUx5rc1h — Ashwin Reddykotha (@big__gandhi) January 4, 2020

Speaking of awards, this fan is making the case for “Whole Lotta Money” to be the worst song of 2020. The fact that we just entered the new year, and the Twitter user is already making Brown’s song the worst of the year is quite an accomplishment. But what if Brown releases another song and it’s just as bad?