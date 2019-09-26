Antonio Brown Displays Patriots Colors in Latest Instagram Post

Antonio Brown was cut by the New England Patriots last week, but it looks like he’s showing some love to his former team on social media. On Wednesday, Brown shared a post on Instagram which shows a painting of his face in Patriots colors which are red, white and blue. Brown also wrote, this is the post: “Remember when your back against the wall and the world be against you just wait on The Lord.”

That led to fans lighting up the comments section. One fan said, “Bruh, I thought u was done with the NFL,” while another fan commented, “I can’t wait to see him and Tom Brady together on the field.” Another fan wants Brown to call his therapist while another fan said he should join the XFL.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown was cut by the Patriots after he allegedly sent text messages to the woman who is accusing him of sexual misconduct. Along with that incident and another woman accusing Brown of sexual assault which led to her filing a civil lawsuit, the Patriots decided it was best to let Brown go.

New England signed Brown right before the start of the 2019 season. He only played in one game and recorded four receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown in the team’s 43-0 win over the New York Jets. Right before Brown was cut, he talked about how he was happy to be a member of the Patriots.

“I’m super grateful to be here and play for Bill Belichick and Tom Brady,” Brown said. “I got a lot of offense to learn and catch up. But I’m excited and grateful to be here.”

Brown was also asked about working with Brady.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Brown said. “He’s been here a long time. Great guy to be around. He just inspires everyone here.”

The contract Brown signed was a one-year, $15 million deal with a $9 million signing bonus. Brown was due $5 million on Monday, but since he was cut on Friday, the Patriots have yet to pay him the first installment of the bonus.

“He did not commit a ‘forfeitable breach’ under the terms of the labor deal. Thus, the Patriots will have to fashion an argument based on, for example, Brown withholding information as to the threatened sexual assault and rape litigation from the team,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote. “The Patriots would argue that they wouldn’t have signed Brown if they’d known about the potential lawsuit, especially since it can (and did) spark an NFL investigation that could result in Brown being placed on paid leave.”

It’s likely Brown won’t play in the NFL again this year. And by the looks of things, his NFL career could be over.