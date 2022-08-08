Angelo Dawkins Reacts to Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE (Exclusive)

When Vince McMahon announced his retirement from WWE, it was a surprise for fans considering the company has been a part of his life since the early 1980s. But how do the WWE Superstars feel about the McMahon stepping down? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Angelo Dawkins, who is one-half of the tag team The Street Profits, shared his thoughts on McMahon and what he meant to his career.

"I mean it's Vince," Dawkins exclusively told PopCulture. "He's been the man for a very long time. He's been running the show. It was a shocker. It shocked me. But Vince was always cool. He always believed in us and we thank him for it." McMahon was the CEO, Chairman and head of creative of WWE along with being the owner. He first stepped down as CEO and chairman in June when WWE began investigating him for allegedly paying off former employees whom he had relationships with.

With McMahon retired, this led to WWE naming his son-in-law, Triple H, as head of creative. This is a move Dawkins is happy with since he has worked closely with Triple H at the start of his WWE career. "Oh man, it's great," he said. "I mean, we had him down to NXT. He was with us down there. So we're already used to him and he's always been really good to us. He's always believed in us. He was the reason why me and [Montez Ford] became a Tag Team, to begin with. He kind of started this whole Street Profits training and we've been fortunate enough to keep it rolling. We've been blessed that both him and Vince believed in us."

Triple H helped Dawkins and Ford reached their potential in NXT as they won the NXT Tag Team Championship. The team went to the main roster and win the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team titles, making them the second team in WWE history to win all three. But along with Triple H having a new position, his wife and McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon, has been named co-CEO with Nick Khan. She has held various positions with WWE over the last 20 years, and Dawkins is not surprised to see her be a top executive of the company.

"I mean, she's the embodiment of it," Dawkins said. "It was great to see. She lives, breathes, and eats WWE. WWE has been a part of her, her whole life. It's awesome to see, and she's going to do great things with it."