Allen Hurns Takes Brutal Hit During Loss to Cowboys

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns entered AT&T Stadium on Sunday on a mission to help his team win its first game of the season. Considering that he was previously a member of the Dallas Cowboys, turning in a big performance would make victory far more special. Unfortunately, Hurns saw his day come to an end far sooner than expected after he received a brutal hit from safety Jeff Heath.

Midway through the first quarter of Sunday’s game, quarterback Josh Rosen launched a deep pass in Hurns’ direction. The receiver went for the ball but was hit by Heath, who was going for the interception and didn’t see Hurns.

Following the violent hit, he remained on the field and had to be evaluated by the Dolphins medical staff. Hurns was ultimately able to leave the field under his own power, but he was ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a concussion.

This was a horrific, but legal hit that left Dolphins WR Allen Hurns down on the field. It looks like Cowboys S Jeff Heath is trying to make a play on the ball #MIAvsDAL pic.twitter.com/QwMhXjdA9n — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) September 22, 2019

Last season, Hurns saw his Cowboys tenure come to an end with a gruesome leg injury suffered against the Seattle Seahawks. He snapped his fibula and dislocated his ankle and had to be rushed to the hospital during the Wild Card victory over Seattle. There were many that thought he would never play another snap in the NFL after this devastating moment, but he was able to return to action eight months later as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

In his brief stint with the Florida-based team, Hurns has not been used particularly often as both quarterbacks Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen have struggled mightily in the face of constant pressure. This passing attack has been essentially nonexistent as all of the team’s receivers have struggled to make a true impact for the team. Through three games, all losses, Hurns has three receptions for 41 yards, including a long of 22.

Fortunately for Hurns, he avoided another terrifying moment during Sunday’s game. The hit was brutal and gave him a concussion, but it could have been much worse. He should be able to return to the team in the coming weeks, provided he can successfully recover. If so, his next task will be proving that he can turn into a reliable weapon for Rosen and the Dolphins offense.