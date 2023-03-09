AEW: Wardlow's TNT Championship Stolen in Alleged Break-In

All Elite Wrestling star Wardlow lost his AEW TNT Championship belt just days after winning it. In a video posted by Wardlow on social media, he claims that someone broke into his rental car on Tuesday and stole a bunch of his belongings, including the AEW TNT title he won from Samona Joe at AEW Revolution in San Francisco on Sunday. According to TMZ Sports, a burglary report was filed on Tuesday night by Wardlow. The complaint said "a wallet, laptop, sports gear and many other miscellaneous personal items" had been taken from his car after he left it parked on the screen for three hours.

"Thanks to the person who broke into my rental car and took absolutely everything from me," Wardlow said in the video, per Cageside Seats. "My TNT title. My gear, my boots, my whole life were in those bags. I don't know if this means I'm gonna have to beat the s— out of [Powerhouse] Hobbs in these clothes I'm wearing right now, but one way or another I'm gonna make it to Sacramento and we're gonna get this s— done. Whoever did do this better thank God that I didn't catch you in the act, because your jaw would be as shattered as this glass is." No arrests have been made as of this writing.

Might have new gear tomorrow. Will also have an abundance of frustration to take out to say the very least…. Damn pic.twitter.com/07un3lfhd9 — Wardlow (@RealWardlow) March 8, 2023

Wardlow took on Powerhouse Hobbs for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite Wednesday and lost, making his title run only three days long. Wardlow losing on Wednesday had nothing to do with the belt being stolen as Fightful Select reported Hobbs was planned to win the title around this time months ago.

Wardlow, 35, has been with AEW since 2019 and after spending five years on the independent circuit. He was MJF's bodyguard before branching out on his own. In July 2022, Wardlow won the TNT Championship for the first time and held on to it for 136 days before losing it to Samoa Joe.

"It's kind of wild how it happened," Wardlow said to Wrestling Junkie when asked about becoming a face after being a heel. "We really didn't do anything different, we just proceeded with normal business. Just the little things I did, like my mannerisms, the crowd started to connect with. And then getting to see the real me shine through a little bit here and there. Realistically, this is the most organic transition of somebody being a heel to a babyface that we've seen in professional wrestling in decades."