Aaron Rodgers Sends Message to ‘Trolls’ After Dominating ‘Monday Night Football’ Performance

Aaron Rodgers had a message for the people who criticized him and the Green Bay Packers after their Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. On Monday night, Rodgers completed 22 of 27 passes for 255 and four touchdowns to lead the Packers over the Detroit Lions 35-17. After the Monday Night Football game, Rodgers spoke to reporters about what he heard from critics last week.

“I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight,” Rodgers said, per ESPN. Rodgers stated he wasn’t bothered by the chatter but was well aware of what was said about him. “There’s so many overreactions that happen from a week-to-week basis,” Rodgers said. “So it’s nice to come out, have a good performance and get the trolls off our back for at least a week.”

In the season opener, Rodgers threw two interceptions in the Packers’ 38-3 loss to the New Orleans Saints. There were some who called out Rodgers for his body language, saying that he doesn’t care. This goes back to the offseason drama where Rodgers expressed his frustrations with the team and came close to retiring. With the win on Monday night, the Packers avoided their first 0-2 start since 2006.

“People like to say a lot of bulls—, and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that,” Rodgers said. The victory showed what Rodgers can do when the offense is clicking. His play the last two seasons is the reason the Packers reached the NFC Championship game the last two seasons. If Rodgers plays as he did on Monday for the rest of the season, he will likely win his fourth MVP award.

“I did think we had a pretty good week of prep,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I felt pretty good going into our prep versus New Orleans, and certainly when we went out there it didn’t look very good. So our guys, they’re resilient. They’ll continue to battle. We’ve got a lot of veterans, not only on the offense but on the defense, as well; and we gotta continue to improve each and every day and each and every week, and we gotta make sure we take it and look at it one game at a time.”