Aaron Hernandez Reportedly Linked to 4th Murder Investigation

Aaron Hernandez, a former NFL tight end who died by suicide in 2017, has reportedly been linked to a fourth murder two years after his death. Investigative journalist Dylan Howard revealed in his latest book, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields, that the former New England Patriots player had reportedly bragged about a fourth body to his prison lover and cellmate, Kyle Kennedy.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies,’” Kennedy said, according to the book. However, he did not know the identity of the fourth victim. Kennedy told Howard that Hernandez would never give him a name.

Hernandez had originally been convicted of homicide in 2013 for killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd, but he was also the suspect of a double homicide from 2012. He was ultimately acquitted of allegedly murdering two men in Boston, but he was serving out the sentence of life without parole for murdering Lloyd. Hernandez hanged himself mere days after his acquittal.

The information from Kennedy was provided starting in September 2017. Howard interviewed him for hours at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Corrections Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts. He also conducted later interviews at the Old Colony Correctional Facility in Bridgewater.

According to Radar Online, Howard’s book also reveals that former police detective Bo Dietl believes that Hernandez may have been involved in the unsolved murder of Jordan Miller, who bore a resemblance to Lloyd. Dietl claimed that Hernandez and his gang could have been searching for Lloyd but ended up finding Miller instead.

“It sounds like Hernandez gets a tip from one of his goonies,” Dietl says in the book. “That Odin Lloyd is at this location. [Then] Jordan Miller is shot inside his home, from [a] drive-by shooting through the window … It’s very possible that Odin Lloyd could have been in that apartment, and if they look similar, which I believe they do. They shot the wrong guy that time.

“I don’t care if he pulled the trigger or not,” Dietl continued, “if Aaron Hernandez was involved with the conspiracy to murder Odin Lloyd and Jordan Miller, it’s the same as pulling the trigger.”

With Hernandez having committed suicide in 2017, the identity of his alleged fourth victim will likely never be known. Instead, Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields will simply make readers wonder about what truly happened in 2012-13.

Photo Credit: Michael DeHoog/Sports Imagery/Getty