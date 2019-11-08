Aaron Hernandez: New Book Details Former Patriots Tight End’s Letter to Alleged ‘Prison Lover’

Aaron Hernandez is featured in a new book that details the letter he wrote to his alleged prison lover Kyle Kennedy before he committed suicide in 2017. The book is titled Aaron Hernandez’s Killing Fields and it’s written by investigative journalist Dylan Howard who published the letter the former New England Patriots tight end allegedly wrote to Kennedy. The letter starts with Hernandez expressing his love for his alleged lover.

“I just wanted to tell you this morning that I love you. You never have to question us. I will stop questioning you and us. I realized through our thing over the past few days how much I love you and how much I want you and us. Mainly how I want you [to] know what real love, real loyalty is, and to experience someone who is with you through all in life,” the letter said per Radar Online.

It continues with Hernandez dealing with his personal issues and looking to die by suicide.

“You told me you didn’t want to be on the block anymore. Did you really mean that? I mean, I’ve said way worse, so I understand, but still, it made me almost hang myself. I can’t even imagine them separating us. I’ll feel like I’m missing all of me. F**k half of me. I love you that much. I just wanted you to begin this day knowing how loved you are and that you have someone through it all in life,” the letter said.

The release of the book and the letter comes on the heels Hernandez reportedly linked to a fourth murder. While in prison, Kennedy said Herandez would brag about killing a fourth person.

“[Aaron] always used to tell me he had four murders. He would just always, all the time joke around saying ‘I got four bodies,’” Kennedy said, in the new book However, he did not know the identity of the fourth victim. Kennedy told Howard that Hernandez would never give him a name.

Hernandez was convicted of homicide in 2013 for killing semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd. However, he was also a suspect of a double homicide from 2012. Hernandez was acquitted of allegedly murdering two men but he still have a serve a life sentence without parole for the murder of Lloyd, Hernandez hung himself shortly after his acquittal.