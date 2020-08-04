3 People Reportedly Shot at Beverly Hills Party Thrown for NFL Player

✖

One person was killed and two others were critically wounded at a party held for an NFL player at a Beverly Hills mansion, according to CBS Los Angeles. The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Tuesday. However, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call about a large party on Mulholland Drive on Monday at 7 p.m. A man who was working security at the party said it was being thrown for an unidentified NFL player.

One person who attended the party posted a video on Instagram describing the shooting. "A bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody. a lot of people with money and guns and gangsters got crazy I ran for my life it was crazy," Instagram user gabrieldaactor323 wrote in the caption. The three people who were shot were rushed to local hospitals. One person died while the other two were in critical but stable condition. There was also a fourth person who suffered a non-firearm-related wrist injury while escaping the party. None of the victims have been identified.

"We have money," Kennie D. Leggett, the head of security for the party said to CBSLA. "We are people. This, COVID I mean, is just pushing us out everywhere, and we have nothing, so the only thing we do have is Airbnbs to rent, swimming pools for our kids, to do big things and things of that nature." Leggett said the party was being thrown for a player who was recently drafted to an NFL team but did not elaborate on the name of the player or which team selected him.

When police first reported to the home six hours before the shooting, they found around 200 people. They received complaints from neighbors about noise and the size of the crowd. The officers left when they determined the noise was in compliance.

"When the officers arrived, they did notice large amounts of people on the roadway and vehicles kind of blocking, double parked and stuff, stacked on the roadway, Los Angeles police Lt. Chris Ramirez said. At that point, the officers met with the responsible party and security officers at that location. They were able to get their compliance, to help get the people back into the private party, and at the same time, did some enforcement."