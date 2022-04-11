2022 Masters: Scottie Scheffler Makes History After Winning Tournament

✖

Tiger Woods may have been the story of the 2022 Masters Tournament, but when it was all said and done, Scottie Schefler claimed the green jacket. According to CBS Sports, the 25-year-old golf pro made history when he won the 2022 Masters as he became the fifth golfer to enter and win Augusta National ranked No. 1 in the world. The other four are Ian Woosnam (1991), Fred Couples (1992), Woods (2001-02) and Dustin Johnson (2020).

Scheffler won his fourth tournament on the PGA Tour this season, making him the first golfer since Arnold Palmer in 1960, and only the second ever, to win as many events including the Masters in the span of time to begin a season. The Texas native won the events in just a 57-day span, marking it the shortest stretch from a first to fourth victory in PGA Tour history.

The Tournament leader chips in on No. 3. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ftP97jAvTr — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Scheffler finished the four-round tournament with a 10 under par, three strokes ahead of Roy McIlory who had his best finish at the Masters. Before the final round, Scheffler was very emotional as he was on the verge of winning his first major title.

"I cried like a baby this morning," Scheffler said, per Golfweek. "I was so stressed out. I didn't know what to do. I was sitting there telling Meredith, 'I don't think I'm ready for this. I'm not ready, I don't feel like I'm ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed,'" Scheffler recounted. "She told me, 'Who are you to say that you are not ready? Who am I to say that I know what's best for my life?' And so what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it's my time. And if I shot 82 today, you know, somehow I was going to use it for His glory. Gosh, it was a long morning. It was long."

Scheffler turned pro in 2018 and has worked his way to the top of the golf world. In 2020, Scheffler was named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year after finishing tied for fourth in the 2020 PGA Championship. He also shot a 12-under 59 at The Northern Trust that same year, which was the only the 12th time in PGA Tour history there was a sub-60 round.