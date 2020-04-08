Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Pay for 750K Meals Through Tampa Food Bank

✖

Tom Brady has only been an official member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since March 20, but he is already making a difference in the community. He and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, recently made a massive donation to Feeding Tampa Bay. The actual financial amount was not divulged by the organization, but the couple reportedly paid for 750,000 meals.

The news was revealed in a Twitter post by the organization. These meals were paid for by Brady and Bundchen and will be used to provided sustenance for children, families and seniors in a 10-county region. The nonprofit organization is reportedly facing a 40 percent increase in demand due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The new members of the Tampa community will help offset some of this demand with their massive donation.

We welcome @TomBrady, @giseleofficial and their family to our community and thank them as they #StandwithFTB by providing 750,000 meals to support our children, families and seniors throughout the 10 - county region that we serve. RT to show gratitude to the Brady family! pic.twitter.com/nc2KlkqqCP — Feeding Tampa Bay (@FeedingTampaBay) April 8, 2020

"What a perfect way to join our community! Thank you [Tom Brady] & [Gisele] for supporting your new neighbors in #TampaBay #ThatsMyQuarterback," one fan wrote in response to the donation. Several others weighed in with similar comments. They feel that this is the best way for Brady to become a member of the community. Football exploits are important, but his generosity was far more critical to the residents of the area due to the coronavirus.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Feeding Tampa Bay provides meals to more than 700,000 hungry people. This totals more than 5 million meals a month. The nonprofit organization is the largest food rescue in the community and has provided thousands of meals to children who normally eat breakfast and lunch at schools, as well as seniors in communities with limited or banned visitors.

Feeding Tampa Bay had previously relied on food donations to help offset the costs of providing meals. They previously provided information stating that $1 would pay for up to 10 meals. That is no longer the case due to a drop in food donations, as well as panic buying at grocery stores.

The Tampa Bay Rays, the local Major League Baseball team, also provided a $250,000 donation to Feeding Tampa Bay. One portion, $100,000, came in the form of a monetary donation. The other $150,000 was delivered as matching funds for an online virtual food drive.