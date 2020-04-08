WWE Champion Drew McIntyre Reveals Coronavirus Safety Plan During WrestleMania 36

✖

WrestleMania 36 was a memorable event for Drew McIntyre. In the final match of the show, which lasted two nights, McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. WWE was criticized for going on with WrestleMania 36 despite the coronavirus pandemic, but when McIntyre spoke to TMZ about the company's plan to keep the wrestlers healthy and safe, he said he didn't have any concerns about getting sick.

"I had a whole locker room to myself," the Scottish professional wrestler said to TMZ. "Everyone was following the protocol to a T. They've got it down to a science, following the CDC guidelines, maybe even more so precaution-wise." WrestleMania is WWE's biggest show of the year, which leads to hundreds of people being backstage. That was not the case for this year's WrestleMania, as McIntyre described the WWE Performance Center as a "ghost town," and he also said he's never seen so few people there."

McIntyre winning the title was one of the top moments of the show. The only bad thing about it was there were no fans at the Performance Center for McIntyre to celebrate with. When talking about that, he said: "I had a very personal moment with myself — the environment presented that opportunity where instead of the crowd going crazy, and playing off the crowd, I sat and I looked at the title and I was just in my own little moment. And then I remembered, 'Oh yeah, there’s millions of people watching right now.'"

One of the other things McIntyre did was he reached for a camera, and he spoke to the fans at home. That is against the rules, but due to the circumstances, the WWE veteran felt like it was the right thing to do.

"One of our rules in WWE is that you don’t look down the camera and break the fourth wall, like you wouldn’t do in a movie," McIntyre said via PEOPLE. "But I couldn't help myself. In that moment, I just wanted to thank everybody for supporting me, for supporting WWE during this time and choosing WWE to take your mind off these difficult times. I wanted to let everyone know how I felt, and I'm so glad we kept that in the show. I wasn't sure if it would be edited, because I really meant it."