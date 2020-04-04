Drew Brees Bonds With His Kids While Self-Quarantining

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been in self-quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak. He has joined millions in attempting to prevent the further spread of the virus. Unlike some people, however, Brees is able to spend time with his wife and children during this time. The future Hall of Famer has posted several videos on his Instagram account since going into self-quarantine that show him bonding with his children. He and his wife, Brittany, have three boys — Callen, Bowen, and Baylen — and a daughter, Rylen. Brees has been keeping this quartet busy with a variety of pursuits, including basketball and gardening. Although some have been far more competitive in nature than others. Whether they are trying to outperform each other on the basketball court or enjoying tasty beverages, the Brees children have been taking part in a wide variety of activities during the self-quarantine. Although they have also still have taken part in their daily schoolwork. Here are some of the ways in which Brees has passed the time with his children while remaining away from the public eye. He has also given a glimpse into some of the nicer features of his home.

Hand-Eye Coordination View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 21, 2020 at 8:42am PDT As a professional NFL quarterback, Drew Brees is well aware that hand-eye coordination is critical among adults and children alike. He has been helping his children with these skills in a variety of ways. One example featured his daughter, Rylen, setting up baseballs on a tee. She then spoke to the camera before turning and squarely hitting the ball with her bat. Brees was impressed with her coordination considering that she is only 5 years old.

Dunk Contest View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 21, 2020 at 10:03pm PDT The competition was fierce one day at the Brees household. The boys took part in a slam dunk competition while the veteran QB and Rylen judged. There were several options posted on Instagram, but a Michael Jordan-inspired dunk took home the victory. One other option nearly was declared the winner, but end result didn't quite turn out correctly. Bowen attempted a two-handed dunk while simultaneously taking a bite out of a corndog held by Callen.

Gardening View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:40pm PDT While the majority of pursuits at the Brees household have been athletic in nature, the quarterback also showed that his family is working on their self-sufficiency. He and Rylen showed off one part of their garden and the plants lying therein. The brief Instagram video showed that the garden has broccoli, a small strawberry, and what appeared to be bell peppers. The plants were still growing, but Rylen revealed that she has been snacking on the broccoli.

Tasty Beverages View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 29, 2020 at 7:47pm PDT Brees showed that he and his children were very busy working on their basketball skills for one full day, as well as the ensuing slam dunk contest. The competition was intense — judging by the videos — and called for some tasty beverages. The QB and his children celebrated with a time-honored drink. They loaded up glasses with ice cream and made some root beer floats. Brees couldn't think of a better way to cap off a day of hoops.

Boxing View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 19, 2020 at 6:59pm PDT While Brees' later videos showed that the family is having fun together amid self-quarantine, this didn't appear to always be the case. He posted one photo only a couple of days into the process that showed two of his sons facing off against each other with boxing gloves. "Yep...day 3 and it's already come to this!" Brees wrote in the caption of his photo. He didn't reveal whether he sent the boys into the "boxing ring" or if they chose to battle without any outside input.

Brain Games View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Brees (@drewbrees) on Mar 20, 2020 at 7:36am PDT There have been some Twitter users talking about how they are struggling with the repetitive nature of self-quarantine. The days have blended together and there have been many comments about going from day pajamas to night pajamas. Brees is focusing on helping his children keep their brains engaged during this extended time at home. Life is not all about video games or watching television. Instead, games that test the brain are incorporated.