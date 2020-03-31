FOX Sports Broadcaster Joe Buck Says People Are Sending Him Explicit Videos to Narrate

✖

FOX Sports broadcaster Joe Buck is best known for his work covering NFL and MLB games, specifically those that feature the Green Bay Packers or Dallas Cowboys. However, he has recently been narrating fan videos during the COVID-19 outbreak in order to raise money for local communities impacted by the pandemic. The videos were supposed to be fairly boring, but there have been a few that were quite explicit.

Speaking with Charlie Brennan and Amy Marxkors of KMOX, Buck revealed that he has been lending his voice to various viral videos. This includes people grilling chicken wings, making incredible golf shots, or stuffing Oreo cookies in their mouths. Some of these videos have been entertaining/mundane, but Buck has also been disappointed by some of the more explicit videos that he has received. Some were more subtle while others were very blatantly inappropriate.

"Yeah, I've received quite a few," Buck says. "And you have to be careful. You have to go through these videos like the Zapruder film because you're worried that there's going to be something in the background, there's going to be something hidden like a Highlights Magazine that we should not focus on, but it's still there and it becomes some internet thing where I put my voice to something that I shouldn't have.

"Yeah, I've had a couple of submissions from let's say, a man and a woman, that just didn't seem appropriate to put my voice to in this stage of my life," Buck continued. "Maybe later in life, but not now. I look at these videos very carefully and pick the ones that seem the most wholesome to put my voice to."

As Buck explained, the idea originated from one of his bosses at FOX. The original idea was that he would keep his skills fresh by narrating viral videos. Buck liked the idea, but he wanted to make a slight change. He would choose mundane videos that were fan-submitted and would lend his voice to the "action."

The videos that Buck chose would then be reposted on the internet with one request. The Emmy-winning broadcaster wanted these individuals to make a donation to a charity in their local community. He had no way of tracking if the donations were made, but Buck hoped that those fans would follow through with his request.

