WWE's Roman Reigns Confirms He's Pulling out of WrestleMania

WWE star Roman Reigns was originally scheduled to face off with Goldberg during WrestleMania 36. However, he pulled out of the bout due to reported health concerns. Reigns confirmed this news on his Instagram account, but he also said that no one knows the whole story.

The veteran wrestler posted a video on his account and discussed the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and how social distancing has made people kinder to each other. He also confirmed that he was no longer taking part in WrestleMania 36. WWE hasn't confirmed this report, but Reigns wanted to address some of the comments about him. He also urged his fans and followers to better themselves during this time of self-quarantine.

"You already know what's going on, it's all over the news, the dirtsheets, whatever you wanna call them that I pulled out of WrestleMania. It's funny because for years, people were like 'don't show up to WrestleMania, we don’t want you in it.' There was a handful of dudes and haters that didn't want me there but the moment I make a choice for me and my family, [I'm called] a coward, a sissy."

"You don't know the whole story, all you know is what you think. You don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family."

Reigns made it clear that he is sad about missing the upcoming event at the WWE Performance Center, but he is also putting his family first. He apologized to his fans and said that he wants to get back in the ring when he can.

WWE currently offers the only live sports and entertainment events due to the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA, MLB, and other organizations have postponed their games due to health and safety concerns. Similarly, NASCAR postponed a total of seven races and has switched to digital races for the time being.

WWE has moved their events to the Performance Center with no live audience in order to prevent the potential spread of the coronavirus. WrestleMania will take place in the empty Performance Center, over the course of two nights instead of one (April 4-5) and it will not be live. The show is scheduled to tape this week along with next week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown and Monday Night Raw.

