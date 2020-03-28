David and Victoria Beckham's Son Brooklyn Unable to Return From US Due to Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

✖

David Beckham and his wife Victoria Brooklyn recently revealed that they are missing their eldest child, Brooklyn. He is currently joining others in self-quarantine in the United States with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz. Beckham and Victoria, on the other hand, are in the United Kingdom with their three youngest children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

Beckham and Victoria both recently shared photos of Brooklyn on their Instagram Stories. The image was from an Icon Magazine photoshoot, but the couple captioned it with comments about missing Brooklyn. President Donald Trump recently put a travel ban in place for those heading from Europe to the United States. The travel ban has also impacted those trying to leave the United States.

"We are all missing [Brooklyn Beckham] so much as he remains in lockdown in the US," Victoria wrote in her Instagram Stories. "Seeing this self-portrait he did for @ico_n brought a smile to all our faces this morning!"

"We will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. These restrictions will be subject to conditions on the ground," Trump said on March 12. He also addressed a number of proposals to provide relief to businesses and individuals.

The Beckhams have been in self-quarantine for the past few weeks and have been keeping their fans updated on the process. For example, Victoria posted a throwback photo from her days as a member of the Spice Girls that showed her sitting in front of an old computer. She explained in the caption that it's important to keep smiling while adjusting to this new work from home schedule.

"#TeamVB is WFH. And for those of us with kids we are also all working around a classroom schedule Keep smiling! For as long as this is our new normal we will make it positive x (All technology accepted!!!!!)" Victoria wrote in the caption of her photo.

The Beckhams also joined the rest of the United Kingdom in showing support for those that have been fighting the coronavirus in hospitals across the country. On March 26, the Beckhams and other citizens filmed themselves clapping for healthcare providers. Staying home in self-quarantine was one way they could show support, but they also wanted to applaud the tireless workers.

"Happy to be able to come together with the whole country to thank the brave healthcare workers and our brilliant NHS working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19," Beckham wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

Photo Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty